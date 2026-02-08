Influenza A leads respiratory viruses surge in Delhi-NCR, say experts

Medical experts in Delhi-NCR have observed widespread circulation of respiratory viruses, with Influenza A (H3N2) emerging as a leading driver of the current surge. This wave is characterised by severe symptoms, high-grade fevers, and prolonged recovery times, often extending beyond 10 days

Dr Arjun Dang, CEO of Dr. Dang's Lab, identified Influenza A (H3N2), Metapneumovirus, Coronaviruses, and Influenza B as the primary agents circulating in Delhi-NCR and noted that the surge is likely linked to cooler temperatures, fluctuating humidity, and rising air pollution, which often forces more people into crowded indoor spaces.

Dr Dhiren Gupta, a pediatric specialist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, also reported that more than 50% of children in outpatient departments present with symptoms such as fever, cough, and body aches.

Speaking with ANI, Arjun Dang, CEO of Dr Dang's Lab, said, "The respiratory pathogen pattern shows predominant circulation of viral agents, particularly Influenza A (H3N2), Metapneumovirus, Coronaviruses, and Influenza B, which aligns with the changing weather in Delhi NCR marked by cooler temperatures, fluctuating humidity and rising air pollution leading to increased indoor crowding. The concurrent detection of multiple respiratory viruses suggests seasonal co-circulation/co-infections rather than isolated outbreaks, a pattern commonly observed during post-monsoon and winter transitions, while sporadic detection of Mycoplasma pneumoniae likely reflects background transmission or a secondary bacterial infection facilitated due to the immunocompromised state during viral infections."

Dr Dhiren Gupta, Pediatric Intensive Care Specialist, Pulmonologist and Allergist stated, "There has been a noticeable rise in influenza cases, including H3N2 virus infection, in India over the past month. In our outpatient department, more than 50% of children are currently presenting with symptoms of influenza such as fever, cough, cold, sore throat, and body ache."

However, he said the infection is self-limiting, and there is no surge in hospitalisations. "The good news is that most of these cases are mild and self-limiting. At present, there is no significant increase in hospitalisation, and the majority of children are recovering well with routine care," he said.

He further recommended that the parents monitor their children and, if the fever persists, consult a doctor for further treatment without delay.

"Parents are advised not to panic. Adequate hydration, good nutrition, and proper rest are important for recovery. Early consultation with a doctor is recommended if a child has a high fever, breathing difficulty, poor oral intake, or symptoms lasting more than a few days," he added.

Dr Dhiren also emphasised adequate hygiene and preventive measures to be taken to avoid transmission, saying, "Simple preventive measures such as regular hand washing, wearing masks in crowded places, and avoiding close contact with sick individuals can help reduce the spread of infection.