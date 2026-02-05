Nearly 40% of cancer cases linked to preventable risks, shows new study

A landmark study released this week brings a powerful message of hope: up to four in every ten new cancer cases could be prevented with proven public health measures. That’s millions of people who might not have to face a cancer diagnosis in the first place.

This striking finding is based on a global analysis conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), detailed in a study titled Global and regional cancer burden attributable to modifiable risk factors to inform prevention, published in Nature Medicine.

What did the analysis find?

Of the 18.7 million new cancer cases diagnosed worldwide in 2022, around 7.1 million (37.8 per cent) were linked to modifiable risk factors, those influenced through behaviour, policy or environment.

Analysing 30 risk factors across 185 countries, the study identified the following as the top preventable causes of cancer:

Tobacco smoking - the biggest single preventable contributor, responsible for 15 per cent of all new cancer cases

- the biggest single preventable contributor, responsible for 15 per cent of all new cancer cases Infections - such as human papillomavirus and Helicobacter pylori, responsible for 10 per cent of new cases

- such as human papillomavirus and Helicobacter pylori, responsible for 10 per cent of new cases Alcohol consumption - responsible for three per cent of new cases

Other factors included high body mass index, insufficient physical activity, suboptimal breastfeeding, air pollution, ultraviolet radiation, infectious agents and occupational exposures, among others.

Lung, stomach and cervical cancers together made up nearly half of all preventable cases, underscoring just how impactful lifestyle and environmental exposures can be.

Differences by sex and region

The burden of preventable cancer isn’t uniform:

In men, roughly 45 per cent of new cases could be averted by tackling modifiable risks

In women, the figure was around 30 per cent

Among men, the burden was highest in East Asia at 57 per cent, and lowest in Latin America and the Caribbean at 28 per cent

Among women, preventable cancer cases ranged from 24 per cent in North Africa and West Asia to 38 per cent in sub-Saharan Africa

This variation reflects differences in smoking rates, infection exposure and lifestyle habits across sexes and regions.

Why these findings matter

The study stresses that reducing cancer risk will require context-specific action, including tobacco and alcohol regulation, vaccination against HPV and hepatitis B, cleaner air, safer workplaces and healthier food and activity environments.

Dr André Ilbawi, WHO Team Lead for Cancer Control and author of the study, commented that this is the first global analysis to show how much cancer risk comes from causes we can prevent. “By examining patterns across countries and population groups, we can provide governments and individuals with more specific information to help prevent many cancer cases before they start,” he said.

Dr Isabelle Soerjomataram, senior author of the study, added that addressing these risks offers one of the most effective ways to lessen the global cancer burden.

Reducing cancer risk

It’s vital to understand that some factors, like age or genetic predisposition, are outside personal control. However, many modifiable risk factors are related to everyday habits and can be prevented by:

Quitting smoking or avoiding tobacco smoke

Reducing alcohol intake

Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight

Increasing physical activity

Improving air quality and occupational safety

Vaccinating against cancer-related infections (e.g. HPV)

This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.