Lord's Mark Microbiotech set to launch saliva-based organ age test

Lord’s Mark Microbiotech, a subsidiary of the 26-year-old conglomerate Lord’s Mark Industries, is set to introduce a saliva-based organ age test. This test, based on epigenetics, will assess the biological age of an individual's organs compared to their chronological age, providing insights for health interventions.

The company claims this test will be priced between Rs 15,000 and 20,000, making it more affordable than the current market options, which range from Rs 30,000 to 40,000.

The company aims to achieve a revenue target of Rs 100 crore within the next two years, currently offering a comprehensive range of saliva-based genetic tests. These tests predict the risk of various conditions, including cardiovascular diseases, certain types of cancers, and other chronic diseases. By analysing DNA extracted from saliva, Lord’s Mark Microbiotech provides personalised health insights, enabling individuals to take proactive measures to prevent potential health issues.

The upcoming organ age test aims to determine if an individual's organs are ageing faster than their actual age. "If we identify that an organ's age is higher than the person's chronological age, we can recommend lifestyle changes, supplements, and other interventions to potentially reverse this condition," explained Subodh Gupta, CEO of Lord’s Mark Microbiotech.

Gupta further added that the organ age test will be more advanced than current options because it will offer a wider range of features and cover more conditions, with a 99.6 per cent accuracy rate. It will also provide guidelines on reversing organ ageing.

Selling 3,000 kits monthly, and by analysing DNA extracted from saliva samples, Lord’s Mark Microbiotech provides individuals with personalised health insights. The company has partnered with over 300 hospitals, including KIMS, Ruby Hall, Columbus, Neurodevelopment Institute, and Pathibhara Hospital. Additionally, they have signed MOUs with around 150 institutions, companies, and hospitals to further expand their preventive genetic testing services. Their tests are available at approximately 300 centres across the country.

"Our tests are designed to be patient-friendly, requiring only a simple saliva swab instead of blood samples. This approach is particularly advantageous for individuals uncomfortable with blood tests, including young children," explained Gupta.

Speaking on this, Dr Vikramjeet Singh, Senior Consultant-Internal Medicine, Aakash Healthcare, New Delhi, stated, “There are companies who have been doing it in the USA. It is good that such tests are making their way to India as biological age reflects how the body is expected to perform as you age. The biological age covers your brain, heart, metabolic system, immune system, kidneys, liver, hormones, and blood.”

The company’s flagship brand, myDNA, offers a variety of tests such as myDNA CardioGen, which assesses the risk of developing cardiac conditions, and myDNA OncoGen, which screens for heritable cancers. Additionally, their myDNA Gene ProActive Kids test focuses on the health and development of children, while myDNA Femina targets specific female health conditions. For sports enthusiasts, myDNA FitOnGen provides insights into optimal nutrition, exercise, and injury risks.

"Our mission is to shift the focus from reactive to proactive healthcare, allowing people to understand their health risks and take preventive measures before diseases strike," added Gupta.