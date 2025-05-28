Heart disease killed over 1.6 million in Southeast Asia in 2021 alone

Cardiovascular disease has become Southeast Asia’s deadliest health threat. According to a 30-year study published in The Lancet – Public Health, heart-related illnesses killed 1.66 million people in the 10 Asean nations in 2021 alone, and the numbers are rising fast.
Titled The epidemiology and burden of cardiovascular diseases in countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), 1990–2021, the study uses data from 1990 to 2021, showing that the number of people living with heart disease has more than doubled, reaching 36.8 million collectively in Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.
What is driving the rise in cardiovascular disease?
According to the study, the top culprits include:
- High blood pressure
- Unhealthy diets (high salt, low fruits and vegetables)
- Air pollution
- Tobacco use
- Rising obesity and diabetes
Countries like Indonesia, Laos, and Malaysia are seeing the steepest increases. Men are hit harder and earlier, especially in their 50s and 60s, though women aren’t far behind.
Stroke and heart attacks affecting millions across the region
The most common conditions are:
- Ischemic heart disease (IHD) — blocked arteries causing heart attacks
- Stroke, particularly from clots
- Peripheral arterial disease — poor circulation in the legs and lower body
Laos, Indonesia, and Malaysia worst hit; Singapore least affected
While Singapore reports the region’s lowest death rate (75.8 deaths per 100,000 people), Laos and Indonesia have more than 400 deaths per 100,000, nearly twice the global average.
Obesity and diabetes add to cardiovascular risk
In Indonesia, obesity-linked disease has jumped over 112 per cent in the last 30 years. Across Southeast Asia, high BMI-related burden rose by 64 per cent, suggesting more people are eating poorly and moving less, especially in cities.
What must Asean nations do to curb the heart crisis?
The study highlights that prevention and access are key. Thus, the countries must:
- Invest in primary healthcare and early diagnosis
- Make life-saving drugs for hypertension and diabetes affordable and accessible
- Step up efforts to reduce smoking and improve diets
- Fight air pollution, especially transboundary haze
Regionally, Asean collaboration can help balance resources between richer and poorer member states. Obesity and diabetes need more urgent attention, as they are becoming the next big drivers of heart disease.
The study shows that if you are living in Southeast Asia, your heart health is not just a personal issue; it's a regional one too. So, make heart-smart choices.
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.