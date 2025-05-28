Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Heart disease killed over 1.6 million in Southeast Asia in 2021 alone

Heart disease killed over 1.6 million in Southeast Asia in 2021 alone

A 30-year study in The Lancet finds cardiovascular disease burden has become the region's top killer, with men, poorer nations, and younger age groups hit hardest by lifestyle and environmental risks

heart health, sick men, man

Countries like Indonesia, Laos, and Malaysia are seeing the steepest increases in heart diseases. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cardiovascular disease has become Southeast Asia’s deadliest health threat. According to a 30-year study published in The Lancet – Public Health, heart-related illnesses killed 1.66 million people in the 10 Asean nations in 2021 alone, and the numbers are rising fast.
 
Titled The epidemiology and burden of cardiovascular diseases in countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), 1990–2021, the study uses data from 1990 to 2021, showing that the number of people living with heart disease has more than doubled, reaching 36.8 million collectively in Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.
 

What is driving the rise in cardiovascular disease?

According to the study, the top culprits include:
  • High blood pressure
  • Unhealthy diets (high salt, low fruits and vegetables)
  • Air pollution
  • Tobacco use
  • Rising obesity and diabetes
Countries like Indonesia, Laos, and Malaysia are seeing the steepest increases. Men are hit harder and earlier, especially in their 50s and 60s, though women aren’t far behind.

Stroke and heart attacks affecting millions across the region

The most common conditions are:

Also Read

thalassemia

Could gene therapy end thalassemia? China's breakthrough sparks hope

weight loss, Wegovy semaglutide, Novo Nordisk Wegovy

Novo Nordisk to launch weight-loss drug Wegovy in India ahead of schedule

hospitalisation, hospital, operation

Climate change may fuel spread of fungi that could 'eat you from inside out'

Menstrual Hygiene Day, menstrual hygiene India, menstrual health, period poverty, menstrual products

Menstrual Hygiene Day 2025: Why periods must never limit access or dignity

PCOS, women, health, women in office, woman

Beyond hormones: PCOS may impair brain function, says new IIT study

  • Ischemic heart disease (IHD) — blocked arteries causing heart attacks 
  • Stroke, particularly from clots 
  • Peripheral arterial disease — poor circulation in the legs and lower body 

Laos, Indonesia, and Malaysia worst hit; Singapore least affected

While Singapore reports the region’s lowest death rate (75.8 deaths per 100,000 people), Laos and Indonesia have more than 400 deaths per 100,000, nearly twice the global average.

Obesity and diabetes add to cardiovascular risk

In Indonesia, obesity-linked disease has jumped over 112 per cent in the last 30 years. Across Southeast Asia, high BMI-related burden rose by 64 per cent, suggesting more people are eating poorly and moving less, especially in cities. 

What must Asean nations do to curb the heart crisis?

The study highlights that prevention and access are key. Thus, the countries must:
  • Invest in primary healthcare and early diagnosis
  • Make life-saving drugs for hypertension and diabetes affordable and accessible
  • Step up efforts to reduce smoking and improve diets
  • Fight air pollution, especially transboundary haze
Regionally, Asean collaboration can help balance resources between richer and poorer member states. Obesity and diabetes need more urgent attention, as they are becoming the next big drivers of heart disease. 
The study shows that if you are living in Southeast Asia, your heart health is not just a personal issue; it’s a regional one too. So, make heart-smart choices.  For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

PremiumCovid 19, Covid-19, covid

Datanomics: Rising Covid cases put spotlight on India's healthcare system

Hospitals, hospitals in India

Sakra appoints Tandem Healthcare to build new 500-bed hospital in Bengaluru

breakfast, family

Is skipping breakfast hurting your health? Experts explain the science

covid

No cause of worry, infection severity mild: ICMR DG amid Covid cases uptick

Air India, medical emergency, medical kit, aviation sector

Air India flight emergency prompts call for better medical kits onboard

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Asean nations Southeast Asia Heart diseases Heart Heart disease heart ailment Heart attack heart health Heart Problem study on heart attack health news Health Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon