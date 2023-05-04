Mumbai records 96 new Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 629

Mumbai on Thursday reported 96 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,63,086, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,766, a civic official said.

It was the fourth day in a row when the addition to the tally was below the 100-mark, with Wednesday seeing 67 cases and one death, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out.

The recovery count increased by 135 in the last 24 hours to reach 11,42,691, leaving the city with an active caseload of 629.

As per civic data, the recovery rate is 98.2 per cent, the overall growth rate of cases between April 27 and May 3 was 0.0073 per cent, while the caseload doubling time was 8,732 days.

So far, 1,88,50,079 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 1,610 in the last 24 hours, as per civic data.

