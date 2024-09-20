Business Standard
Nadda calls for regulatory norms for lab-grown meat, plant-based proteins

New Delhi
Sep 20 2024

Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday stressed the need for rigorous food safety standards and an adaptable regulatory framework to address innovative food trends such as plant-based proteins, insect proteins, and lab-grown meat.
Speaking at the inaugural session of a two-day global food regulators summit in the national capital, Nadda emphasised the importance of widespread adoption of organic farming globally to mitigate the risks posed by pesticide residues in food.
The minister expressed concern over recent reports revealing an "alarming presence of microplastics in humans" and highlighted India's efforts in developing eco-friendly packaging to reduce environmental impact.
 
"The rapid globalisation, technological advancements and evolving consumer preferences are reshaping our food systems at an unprecedented pace. We face a complex area of challenge from persistent foodborne illness and emerging concerns such as nutraceutical safety, novel foods and microplastics in our food chain while striving for sustainability," Nadda said.
He added that the role of food regulators has never been more crucial, demanding continuous collaboration, relentless innovation, and a commitment to constant improvement in food safety systems.
Nadda called for greater adoption of organic farming globally, stating, "India's efforts in promoting organic farming, an alternative pest control method, are steps in the right direction. But more widespread adoption is needed globally."

The minister announced that India has established a National Research Foundation with a budget of almost USD 5.9 million from 2024-28 to scale up research across various sectors, including food safety.
He also mentioned that India's AMR 2.0 (Antimicrobial resistance) is aligning maximum residue limits and pesticides with global body CODEX' standards, enhancing its global position in trade.

Food Minister Prahlad Joshi emphasised the importance of quality food, quoting the Bhagavad Gita, and highlighted government efforts to distribute free grains to 80 crore poor people, promote rice fortification to address malnutrition and strengthen food quality testing labs across the country.
On the occasion, the sixth edition of the state food index for 2023-24 was released. Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Jammu and Kashmir were three states which topped the index.
During the event, two FSSAI portals -- Food Import Rejection Alert portal and Import Clearance Systems 2.0 -- were launched. Additionally, FSSAI's cookery show in collaboration with state broadcaster Doordarshan to promote millet recipes was also introduced.
The summit was attended by Global Food Regulatory Science Society President Samuel Godefroy, Codex Chairperson Steve Wearne, Health Secretary and FSSAI Chairperson Apurva Chandra, and FSSAI CEO G Kamala Vardhana Rao.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sep 20 2024

