Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 08:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / National Doctors' Day: Why India celebrates its medical heroes on July 1

National Doctors' Day: Why India celebrates its medical heroes on July 1

Observed on July 1, National Doctors' Day honours Indian medical professionals and commemorates the legacy of Dr B C Roy, a pioneer of public health

doctors in India

India marks National Doctor’s Day on July 1 every year to recognise the tireless service, dedication, and compassion of the country’s medical professionals. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Every year on July 1, India observes National Doctors’ Day to recognise and appreciate the invaluable contributions of doctors and healthcare professionals who work relentlessly to keep people healthy and safe. The day serves as a tribute to their compassion, resilience and pivotal role in the healthcare ecosystem.
 
The Government of India, in collaboration with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), marks this occasion to honour the selfless service of medical practitioners across the country.

Why is National Doctors’ Day observed on July 1?

National Doctors’ Day was first established in 1991 to commemorate the life and work of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a distinguished physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal. Remarkably, July 1 marks both his birth and death anniversary.
 
 
Dr Roy played a foundational role in shaping India’s healthcare landscape. He helped establish the IMA and the Medical Council of India and made significant contributions to public health. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the nation’s highest civilian honour, in 1961.
 
Doctors’ Day is celebrated globally on different dates—March 30 in the United States, December 3 in Cuba, and May 1 in Canada. 

Also Read

Psilocybin mushrooms, magic mushrooms, psychedelic mushrooms

This is what 'magic mushrooms' do to cancer patients with depression

Birthing centre, pregnancy, Hospital

Understanding gestational diabetes: Why early detection, awareness matter

substance abus, drugs

How undiagnosed ADHD raises addiction risk, especially in women

motion sickness

Why some people get motion sickness and how to prevent it effectively

vaccination, Children vaccination, immunisation, vaccinated children

India refutes Lancet report, says unvaccinated child rate now lower

What's the theme of National Doctors' Day 2025?

The theme of this year's National Doctors' Day is "Behind the Mask: Who Heals the Healers?", whichi highlights the emotional and mental struggles faced by healthcare professionals. It urges society to look beyond their roles as caregivers and acknowledge their need for empathy, support, and well-being.

How to build a better relationship with your doctor

Today’s healthcare requires more than an emergency mindset—it calls for an ongoing partnership with your physician. Here are a few ways to foster that relationship:
  • Choose a trusted general physician for routine care
  • Schedule preventive check-ups, even when you’re not ill
  • Share details about your lifestyle, stress, diet and fitness
  • Be honest—do not downplay unhealthy habits
  • Ask questions, even if they feel “silly”
  • Think of it as health networking, not just rescue care
Ultimately, your doctor can help only when you engage honestly and consistently.

How many doctors does India have in 2025?

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), as of April 2025:
  • India has 1,386,150 registered allopathic doctors
  • 751,768 registered AYUSH practitioners (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Homoeopathy)
This brings the estimated doctor-to-population ratio to approximately 1 doctor per 1,055 people based on allopathic doctors alone, and about 1:685 if AYUSH practitioners are included. The World Health Organization recommends at least one doctor per 1,000 people.
 
In terms of medical education capacity, India now has 74,306 postgraduate seats and 1,18,190 MBBS seats, according to Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel, who shared this data in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha in April 2025.  For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

Doctor, Surgery

'Parental support, pre-op knowledge key to baby's smooth surgical journey'

cancer, treatment, chemotherapy

HPV key factor for rise in cancer cases among Indian youth, say doctors

Chart

Can lemon water burn fat? Experts bust 15 weight loss myths you believe

vaccine, vaccines

Unvaccinated kids' numbers fell from 0.11% in 2023 to 0.06% in 2024: Govt

genomic testing, gene

Genomic testing sees sharp uptake in India, now growing beyond metros

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Health Ministry doctors in India doctors Indian doctors Resident doctors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon