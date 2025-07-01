Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 12:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / How medical education in India is pricing out future doctors and talent

How medical education in India is pricing out future doctors and talent

From NEET coaching to postgraduate degrees, rising medical costs are forcing aspiring doctors to reconsider their future in the profession

Doctors, medical education

High costs associated with medical education in India, particularly in private colleges, are pricing out talented and deserving students, leading to a potential loss of future healthcare leaders. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The cost of becoming a doctor in India has increased significantly over the years. For many, the financial burden begins with years of entrance exam preparation, continues through expensive medical degrees, and often requires loans or family sacrifices. The growing expenses are now shaping who is able to pursue a medical career and who is left behind. As India observes National Doctors’ Day on Tuesday, we speak with doctors to know the cost of becoming a doctor in the country, a dream that many have as kids.

How early does the financial burden of medical education begin?

According to doctors, it is not just the MBBS fees as the journey starts much earlier and costs pile up fast.
 
 
Dr Manisha Arora, Director of Internal Medicine at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, explained that most medical aspirants start spending big on NEET coaching as early as Class 9 or 11. That’s four to five years of intensive private tuition before even entering medical school.
  • Government MBBS colleges: ₹5 to ₹10 lakh
  • Private medical colleges: ₹20 lakh to ₹1 crore
  • Postgraduate specialisation: Adds several more lakh
Add to this the coaching, entrance exam costs, living expenses, and a decade-long commitment, and you’re looking at a career that can feel financially out of reach for many.

Do some students abandon their dreams due to cost?

Unfortunately, yes. Dr Arora shared heartbreaking stories of talented peers who walked away from their medical ambitions simply because their families couldn’t afford it. Some even switched to lower-cost alternatives like Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS).

Also Read

fentanyl, drugs, heroin

Youth addiction spikes across India, experts urge mental health push

doctors in India

National Doctors' Day: Why India celebrates its medical heroes on July 1

Psilocybin mushrooms, magic mushrooms, psychedelic mushrooms

This is what 'magic mushrooms' do to cancer patients with depression

Birthing centre, pregnancy, Hospital

Understanding gestational diabetes: Why early detection, awareness matter

substance abus, drugs

How undiagnosed ADHD raises addiction risk, especially in women

 
“The financial pressure was overwhelming. I’ve seen brilliant students abandon medicine just because their parents couldn’t pay the fees,” she said.

How do families fund a medical degree in India?

According to Dr Arora, it is only about loans, sacrifices, and hustling.
 
Many young doctors, like Dr Arora and her peers, took education loans, often at high interest rates. Some parents sold assets, borrowed heavily, or slashed family expenses to keep one child’s dream alive.
 
Others worked part-time in hospitals while studying to repay loan instalments. The pressure doesn’t stop after graduation, it often shapes the rest of their careers.

Are less affluent students being excluded from medical education?

Dr Mayank Singh, Associate Professor of Medical Oncology at Aiims, Delhi, said that today’s medical classrooms are increasingly filled with students from affluent families.
 
“Earlier, all sections of society were represented. Now, I see many students coming from financially privileged backgrounds,” he observed.
 
He warned that students from low-income families often struggle with both fees and the cost of living in metro cities where most medical colleges are based. “This financial barrier is quietly narrowing who gets to wear the white coat,” he said.

Are specialisations now chosen for income over interest?

Sadly, yes. Dr Arora pointed out that the financial burden pushes young doctors toward high-paying specialisations, not necessarily their passion.
 
“Community medicine, rural service, family health, and other such services often get sidelined because they don’t pay enough to cover hefty education loans,” she said.
 
Dr Singh agreed. He noted that many doctors now gravitate toward private hospitals in metro cities, especially after pursuing super-specialisations like DM (Doctorate of Medicine) and MCh (Master of Chirurgiae), because that’s where the money is. Smaller cities and rural areas remain underserved.

Is current financial aid enough to support medical aspirants?

Both doctors said: Not really.
 
While scholarships and education loans exist, they’re often hard to access or come with punishing interest rates and rigid repayment timelines.
 
Dr Singh emphasised that low-interest or interest-free education loans are crucial, especially for students from lower socioeconomic backgrounds.
 
Both doctors stressed that without policy reforms, bright students could continue to be priced out of the profession, and India risks losing its next generation of skilled, passionate doctors.  For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

motion sickness

Why some people get motion sickness and how to prevent it effectively

vaccination, Children vaccination, immunisation, vaccinated children

India refutes Lancet report, says unvaccinated child rate now lower

Doctor, Surgery

'Parental support, pre-op knowledge key to baby's smooth surgical journey'

cancer, treatment, chemotherapy

HPV key factor for rise in cancer cases among Indian youth, say doctors

Chart

Can lemon water burn fat? Experts bust 15 weight loss myths you believe

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Health Ministry indian medical association Education ministry education system doctors in India Healthcare in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon