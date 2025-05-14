Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chubby isn't cute: Belly fat in kids linked to heart risk by age 10

Chubby isn't cute: Belly fat in kids linked to heart risk by age 10

Belly fat growth patterns in childhood are tied to insulin resistance, high blood pressure, and early heart disease risk by age 10, finds a decade-long Danish study presented at ECO 2025

Childhood obesity, junk food, food habits

Central obesity is linked to dangerous conditions because this type of fat surrounds vital organs. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hi parents, have you ever shrugged off your child’s growing tummy as just baby fat? New research from Denmark suggests it might be time to look a little closer. A large 10-year study titled Waist-to-height ratio trajectories from birth to age 10 years and cardiovascular risk markers found that kids with steadily increasing belly fat are more likely to show early warning signs of heart disease and Type 2 diabetes by age 10.
 
These findings were presented at the ongoing European Congress on Obesity (ECO 2025) in Malaga, Spain, and are raising questions about how we monitor children’s health from the earliest years.
 

What does the study say about belly fat in children?

The study tracked 700 children from birth to age 10, measuring their waist-to-height ratio (WHtR) at 14 different checkups. Researchers identified three key belly fat growth patterns: 
  • Stable group (66 per cent) – children maintained a steady WHtR 
  • Rising then stabilising group (18 per cent) – initial increase, then plateaued
  • Slow-rising group (15 per cent) – continuous increase in WHtR
 
Children in the slow-rising group showed the worst cardiometabolic health by age 10, higher blood pressure, insulin resistance, inflammation markers, and lower “good” cholesterol levels (high-density lipoprotein). 

What is waist-to-height ratio and why does it matter?

Waist-to-height ratio is a simple metric: divide your child’s waist circumference by their height. It’s increasingly recognised as a better indicator of central obesity, excess fat around the belly, than body mass index (BMI).
 
The study found this ratio to be the strongest predictor of health risk. In fact, the child’s belly size at age 10 was more important than the growth pattern over time. Where a child ends up in terms of belly size matters most.

What health risks are associated with central obesity in kids?

Central obesity is linked to dangerous conditions because this type of fat surrounds vital organs and contributes to:
  • Chronic inflammation 
  • High blood pressure 
  • Insulin resistance (linked to Type 2 diabetes)
  • Poor cholesterol levels
 
The slow-rising group had elevated levels of C-peptide, glycoprotein acetyls (GlycA), and high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP)—all markers linked to heart disease and metabolic dysfunction.

Is baby fat always harmless? When should parents worry?

Not all tummy chubbiness is cause for alarm. But if a child’s belly keeps growing faster than their height over several years, it may be more than just baby fat.
 
The study highlights that early fat buildup can result in real metabolic changes, often going unnoticed until symptoms emerge later. Catching it early allows for simple interventions that can make a lifelong difference. 

What can parents do to reduce the long-term health risks?

According to the researchers, you don’t need fancy tests, just a tape measure and regular checkups. Here are some proactive steps:
  • Monitor waist-to-height ratio with help from your paediatrician 
  • Encourage physical activity, at least 60 minutes of play daily 
  • Promote a balanced diet, rich in whole foods and low in added sugar 
  • Limit screen time and ensure kids get enough sleep
  • Model healthy habits as a family 

When should preventive checks start for children?

The study suggests risk patterns begin as early as infancy or toddlerhood. That means:
  • Tracking belly size shouldn’t wait until the school years 
  • Paediatric visits could include waist checks, not just weight or BMI 
  • Prevention strategies should ideally start before age 5
 
According to lead researcher Dr David Horner from the University of Copenhagen, “We’re not just looking at future problems—some children are already developing metabolic risk by age 10.”

Why waist-to-height ratio could change how we view childhood obesity

If your child’s belly seems to be growing faster than the rest of them, it’s not about body shaming or panic, it’s about early action. This study reveals that health risks can develop quietly and early, often without obvious signs.
 
Using a simple waist-to-height ratio, doctors and parents alike can catch problems early, and potentially rewrite a child’s health future before it even begins.  For more health updates and wellness insights, follow #HealthWithBS

First Published: May 14 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

