Karan Johar reveals he lives with body dysmorphia disorder: What it means

When someone as successful and celebrated as Karan Johar opens up about his struggles with mental health, it reminds us that mental illness can affect anyone, regardless of fame or success. In a recent podcast with YouTuber Raj Shamani, the 52-year-old filmmaker spoke candidly about battling body dysmorphia—a condition he says continues to impact him.
“I go through that even now,” he said, explaining how he still finds it difficult to look at himself in the mirror.
What is body dysmorphic disorder (BDD)?
According to the Cleveland Clinic, body dysmorphic disorder is a mental health condition in which a person becomes obsessively focused on perceived flaws in their appearance—flaws that are often invisible to others. People with BDD may engage in repetitive behaviours like checking mirrors, seeking reassurance, or avoiding social situations altogether.
Emotional toll: What BDD feels like
BDD can deeply affect emotional health and daily life. Those affected may feel:
- Ashamed or disgusted with their appearance
- Anxious and socially withdrawn
- Unworthy of love or approval
- Constantly preoccupied with how they look
Karan Johar’s confession—“I can’t even look at myself in the mirror”—reflects the distress experienced by many living with BDD.
How common is BDD, and why is it overlooked?
A 2024 study in the Annals of Indian Psychiatry estimates that BDD affects around 2.4% of the global population, with nearly 1 million cases diagnosed each year in India. Yet the condition remains underdiagnosed due to stigma and lack of awareness.
Does social media worsen body dysmorphia?
Yes. Platforms that prioritise appearance and visual perfection often fuel unhealthy comparisons and unrealistic expectations. Psychiatrist Dr Tonmoy Sharma, CEO of Merlin Health, said excessive social media use—especially among teenagers—has been associated with poor body image and increased dissatisfaction.
What causes body dysmorphic disorder?
Experts say BDD develops through a combination of factors:
- Genetics: A family history of anxiety or obsessive-compulsive traits
- Neurological factors: Imbalances in brain chemicals like serotonin
- Environmental triggers: Childhood bullying, trauma, or abuse
- Cultural and media pressures: Unrealistic beauty standards in popular culture
Symptoms: Could you or someone you know have BDD?The Cleveland Clinic lists the following as signs:
- Excessive concern with minor or imagined flaws
- Avoiding mirrors or becoming obsessed with them
- Skipping social events due to appearance anxiety
- Seeking repeated cosmetic procedures
- Persistent need for validation about looks
How is BDD diagnosed?
There are no specific lab tests for BDD. Mental health professionals use interviews and questionnaires to evaluate symptoms and determine diagnosis. The goal is to understand the patient’s thought patterns, behaviours, and emotional distress.
Is Karan Johar using weight-loss injections?
The director has denied using medications like Ozempic or Mounjaro. “People don’t know my truth,” he said, adding that he manages his thyroid condition through lifestyle changes and discipline.
Why Karan Johar’s admission matters
Karan Johar's openness about living with body dysmorphia helps destigmatise a disorder that often hides behind silence and shame. BDD isn't about vanity—it's about the distress caused by distorted self-image. If you're struggling with body image issues, professional help is available—and healing is possible.