NHA's digital OPD scheme sees over 24 million registrations since inception

Under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), the National Health Authority (NHA)’s scan and share service has recorded more than 24 million digital out-patient department (OPD) registrations since its inception in September 2022.

The data from the ABDM dashboard on April 18 has shown that Uttar Pradesh tops the list of states with 7.8 million OPD tokens generated, followed by Andhra Pradesh (4.2 million tokens) and Karnataka (3.4 million tokens).

The list shows extreme variations. At the bottom of the list is Tamil Nadu with only 94 OPD tokens issued so far.

Lining up with Tamil Nadu as the worst performers are Himachal Pradesh (281 tokens), Sikkim (690 tokens), and Kerala (921 tokens).





ALSO READ: Ayushman Bharat to cover all above 70 years, says BJP: All you must know According to the NHA, the scan and share service provides patients with the option to scan QR codes placed at the OPD registration counters and share their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) number for instant registration and token generation.

“This helps patients to avoid long lines for OPD treatment, thus cutting the waiting time,” an official said.

According to data, Uttar Pradesh has fourteen of the top 25 healthcare facilities/hospitals recording the highest OPD registrations, followed by five in Andhra Pradesh.

The data shows that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, recorded the most registrations by a centre under the digital OPD service, with 1.24 million tokens being generated by the hospital till now.

The scan and share service is currently available at 4,399 healthcare facilities in 510 districts across 33 states and union territories, except for Mizoram, Nagaland, and the union territory of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Speaking on the future plans for the scan and share service, an official said there are plans to extend this service to pharmacy counters and laboratories, with an intention to alleviate the pain points of patients when they access healthcare services.

“The ABHA-based registrations would also give patients digital access to their prescriptions, pharmacy slips, and diagnostic reports,” the official added.

The ABHA number is a unique 14-digit identification number called the ABHA ID, under which an individual’s medical history, consultation details, prescriptions, etc., are registered, creating a unique health database.