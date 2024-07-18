What is Chandipura virus: All you need to know about how it spreads?

Fifteen children are said to have died of a suspected viral infection, known as Chandipura virus, in Gujarat since July 10. 29 patients have so far been reported to have contracted the virus. State health minister Rushikesh Patel has confirmed the figures. The World Health Organization (WHO) had recognised the Chandipura virus as a potential priority disease in 2017. So, let us understand what this virus is and the way it spreads among the population. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp What is the Chandipura virus? The virus was first discovered in 1965, and was named after Chandipura village of Maharashtra. The virus is said to belong to the Rhabdoviridae family, which likewise includes other viruses like the lyssavirus that causes rabies.

In 2016, the name "Rhabdo," signifying "rod-shaped" in Greek, refers to the bullet-like shape of the virus, scientists AB Sudeep, YK Gurav, and VP Bondre wrote a review article published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research.

Some vector species like Phlebotomine sandflies and Phlebotomus papatasi, and few mosquito species, for example, Aedes aegypti, which is a vector for dengue, are said to be the vectors of Chandipura. The infection lives in the salivary gland of the insects, and can be sent to people or different vertebrates like domestic animals through bites.

What are the symptoms of Chandipura virus?

The virus is accompanied by the unexpected beginning of flu-like symptoms, including high fever, seizures, diarrhoea, vomiting, convulsions, and altered sensorium. In extreme cases, the viral infection can prompt coma and death.

As indicated by a report by scientists studying the virus, the primary cause of death for most contaminated patients is encephalitis, an inflammation of active brain tissues.

A few studies from India have likewise reported different symptoms like respiratory distress, bleeding tendencies, or anaemia. The virus affects kids below the age of 15 years. The virus progresses quickly after encephalitis, which might prompt mortality within 24-48 hours.

What is the treatment of Chandipura infection?

As of now, there is no antiretroviral treatment or vaccine accessible for treatment. Thus, it is critical to manage brain inflammation to prevent death. A few paediatricians say the disease can progress quickly from high fever toward the beginning of the day and the kidney and liver being impacted in the evening.

Supportive care continues to be the primary approach, focusing on treating symptoms and preventing difficulties. Further, effective management including controlling the vectors and keeping up with proper nourishment, cleanliness, health, and public awareness can assist with checking the spread of infection.

Dr Rakesh Joshi, medical superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and paediatric surgeon stated the outbreaks are in many cases revealed in rural, tribal and peripheral regions, and may be related to the prevalence of sandflies in these regions, as cited in a detailed article by The Indian Express.

He added that there is likewise a seasonal perspective to the disease where outbreaks are accounted for more when the sandflies' population rises.

What is the initiative taken by the government to stop the spread of this Chandipura infection?

Gujarat health officials as a precautionary step have screened more than 44,000 individuals in 8,600 houses from across 26 residential zones. Health minister Patel said the State Health Department had embraced intensive surveillance of the impacted districts, and an extraordinary advisory had been given to the community and to primary health centres, sub-region hospitals and medical colleges to treat suspected cases with specific symptoms including Chandipura infection cases.

Patel also told PTI that the situation is taken care of and encouraged the public to look for immediate medical attention if symptoms continue. Chief District Health Officer, Aravalli, MA Siddiqui shared to ANI that, "50 teams have been constituted to do dusting at a mass level. I appeal to farmers to use insecticides and pesticides to kill mosquitos. Kids should be made to wear full-sleeved clothes to protect them from mosquitoes."

How many outbreaks of Chandipura virus were there in India?

The infection primarily impacts people, especially kids, and has been detected during sporadic outbreaks in different parts of India and different nations in Asia and Africa.

The 2003-04 outbreaks in central India were especially devastating, bringing about 322 child deaths i.e, 183 in Andhra Pradesh, 115 in Maharashtra, and 24 in Gujarat. The casualty rates were alarmingly high, going from 56% in Andhra Pradesh to 75% in Gujarat.