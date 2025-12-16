Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 09:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / NMC asks medical colleges to form panels to track prescription practices

NMC asks medical colleges to form panels to track prescription practices

NMC has asked medical colleges to set up sub-committees to monitor prescription practices and stress clear, legible handwriting as part of medical training.

Doctors, prescriptions

The NMC notice added that every physician should prescribe drugs with generic names legibly and preferably in capital letters, and he or she shall ensure rational prescription and use of drugs. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 9:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has instructed medical colleges across India to constitute sub-committees aimed at rigorously monitoring prescription practices and reinforcing the crucial role of clear handwriting in medical documentation.
 
According to a directive issued by the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), the institutes have also been asked to include the importance of legible and clear handwriting in medical prescriptions as part of the curriculum.
 
The sub-committees are to be placed under the Drugs and Therapeutics Committees (DTC) in every medical college. These will develop structural plans for systemic appraisal of prescriptions to assess compliance, analyse patterns to identify deviations and recommend corrective measures to improve adherence.
 
 
The DTC is a multidisciplinary group that oversees medicine use, develops drug policies, and promotes safe, rational prescribing to improve patient care and control costs in healthcare facilities such as hospitals and medical colleges.
 
The directive dated December 15 comes after an order issued on August 27, 2025, by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the matter of Yogesh vs State of Haryana.

Also Read

Prem Kumar Nair, group CEO at IHH Healthcare

IHH plans India expansion after Fortis open offer, to add 2K beds by 2028

India Russia

300 products hold huge potential for Indian exporters in Russia: Official

healthcare, doctor

Huge healthcare collaboration potential between India-US: Dr Naresh Trehan

healthcare, doctor

Health care sector welcomes Bill that taxes pan masala production

healthcare, doctor

Consumer Protection: Allopathic doctor can't prescribe ayurvedic drugspremium

 
The court had then emphasised the constitutional implications of clear medical records, noting that a legible medical prescription or document is an essential component of the right to health under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.
 
The NMC notice added that every physician should prescribe drugs with generic names legibly and preferably in capital letters, and he or she shall ensure rational prescription and use of drugs.
 
All institutions have been instructed to constitute the sub-committees immediately and to operationalise the prescribed monitoring mechanisms without delay.
 

More From This Section

Representative Picture

H5N1 adapts to cattle, raising red flags for India's avian flu preparednesspremium

blood pressure in winter

Why does blood pressure increase in winter? Doctors explain the link

brain health, mental health, old age

Can sleep and social support make your brain look eight years younger?

brain structure, brain health, memory

Can you recognise a face but forget the name? A neurologist explains why

daily sunscreen vitamin D

Can daily sunscreen use put you at risk of low vitamin D levels over time?

Topics : medical industry writing generic drugs Health sector Medical colleges healthcare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 9:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 AuctionParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus Turbo SeriesGoa Nightclub FireRedmi Note 15 5G SpecsIPL 2026 Auction LivePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon