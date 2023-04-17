close

Noida Covid update: New guidelines issued amid spike in active Covid cases

Gautam Budh Nagar Health's new Covid guidelines, which come amid a surge in active cases in Noida and Greater Noida, call for wearing masks and practising social distancing

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
covid, corona, coronavirus

Noida authority issued covid guidelines amid rise in active cases

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 1:55 PM IST
Coronavirus has marked its return to India, with the Covid-19 tally in the country surging during the past few months. Taking cognizance of the spike in infections, the Gautam Budh Nagar Health department issued updated Covid-19 guidelines and recommendations, such as practising social distancing, and using face masks at offices, schools, colleges, shopping malls, and hospitals, among other public places.
Chief Medical Officer, Sunil Kumar Sharma, who issued guidelines, said, "A rise in cases of Covid-19 has been noted in the country, including parts of Uttar Pradesh. Keeping that and protection against the infection in mind, it is very important to follow these precautions and Covid protocols."

Noida Covid update

Gautam Budh Nagar reported 84 new Covid cases, bringing the active case tally to 569.
Union Health Ministry data shows that there are 9,111 new Covid infections in India, and the number of active cases is 60,313 as of Monday morning.

With 27 new deaths reported due to Covid-19, the death tally has reached 531,141.

Noida Covid guidelines for workplaces

The Noida Covid guidelines for workplaces recommend active use of sanitisers, proper cleaning of offices, thermal temperature tracker at office entry and a work-from-home option for employees showing signs of cold, cough, fever, and flu and suggested Covid test for them.

Face masks made mandatory in Noida

The guidelines have made it mandatory to wear facemasks and maintain social distancing at schools, colleges, bus stands, depots, railway stations, cinema halls, shopping malls, and cafeterias. The guidelines recommended using sanitisers and thermal temperature at entry points.

"Do not spit in public"

The guidelines urge people not to spit in public places and ensure cleanliness. At the same time, people should avoid unnecessary physical contact like shaking hands and hugging.

Noida Covid guidelines for weddings

The guidelines suggest compliance with Covid protocols in public gatherings like weddings.

The Chief Medical Officers said in the guidelines, “If anyone in your contact is a Covid-positive person, inform the Integrated Covid Command and Control Centre about them at 1800-419-2211.”
Topics : Coronavirus | noida | Coronavirus Tests

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 1:43 PM IST

