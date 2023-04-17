Noida Covid update: New guidelines issued amid spike in active Covid cases

Chief Medical Officer, Sunil Kumar Sharma, who issued guidelines, said, "A rise in cases of Covid-19 has been noted in the country, including parts of Uttar Pradesh. Keeping that and protection against the infection in mind, it is very important to follow these precautions and Covid protocols."

Coronavirus has marked its return to India, with the Covid-19 tally in the country surging during the past few months. Taking cognizance of the spike in infections, the Gautam Budh Nagar Health department issued updated Covid-19 guidelines and recommendations, such as practising social distancing, and using face masks at offices, schools, colleges, shopping malls, and hospitals, among other public places.