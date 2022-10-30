UP CM to inaugurate India's largest data centre in Greater Noida on Oct 31

Chief Minister will be coming to on October 31 to inaugurate the country's largest and the state's first data centre. The first phase of this project has been completed in two years and it has been fully equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

In this data centre, the data of about 60 per cent of the citizens will be kept safe, along with the data of crores of users of social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, etc. and data related to banking, business, healthcare and travel.

*What is a data centre?

Big companies are now gradually emphasizing on building people's data centres. A data centre is a place where data storage as well as processing of information is done, the responsibility of transporting it from one place to another also comes under it.

A large number of servers are established in these centres, data is processed and the information is kept safe within. If any data is needed by any particular company, then they are provided that.

*How big will this data centre be?

The Authority had allotted 81,000 square metres of land in Knowledge Park 5 to Hiranandani Group on October 15, 2020 for about Rs 116 crore to build a data centre. The first tower was targeted to be inaugurated in July, 2022, but it got delayed due to the pandemic.

It has now been completed and can store 30 MW of data. A total of 6 towers will be built at this centre.

According to officials, there will be an investment of about Rs 7,000 crores in the centre, in which about 1,500 people will be employed directly and indirectly.

Apart from this, the construction of two more towers with a capacity to store 30 MW of data was started in January, 2022 and is estimated to be completed by July, 2024.

*Abundant consumption of electricity

The Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) has geared up for power supply to the centre. In the entire West, the demand for electricity from 84 societies, 10 malls, 31 under construction projects and more than 15 schools together reached 130 MW in summers, but the centre alone will consume around 200 MW of power.

*What do the experts say?

Cyber expert Kanika Seth, told IANS that the need for internal and external security will increase with the size of the centre. It is very important for a data centre to store data for at least 5 years, which is why it is very important to take care of its capacity.

She added that when important data along with the data from social media is stored in the centre, then having many posts of security will be necessary. Special attention has to be paid to the internal high level security so that no intruder can harm or tamper with the data through cyber attack.

In this first centre of the state, both the central and state governments are involved, so it can be assumed that the data will be kept safe and secure, Seth added.

