Business Standard

3 dead, 2 critical after buses collide on Greater Noida Expressway

Three persons died and several got injured in a road accident after two buses collided with each other at Greater Noida Expressway near Knowledge Park of Noida in the early hours of Sunday

Topics
Road Accidents | Bus accident | Greater Noida

ANI  General News 

accident
Photo: ANI/Representative

Three persons died and several got injured in a road accident after two buses collided with each other at Greater Noida Expressway near Knowledge Park of Noida in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

"Two buses collided on Greater Noida Expressway under Knowledge Park Police Station of Noida. Three persons died, many people were injured while two persons are in critical condition," Greater Noida Police said.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital.

The police reached the accident site and engaged in the rescue operation.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 09:24 IST

