Novo Nordisk, Emcure Pharma to launch weight-loss drug under new brand

Novo Nordisk, Emcure Pharma to launch weight-loss drug under new brand

The deal will help expand the availability and marketing of this weight-loss medicine, especially in areas where Novo Nordisk's reach is limited

Novo Nordisk

Under the agreement with Novo Nordisk, Emcure Pharma will be the exclusive distributor handling the marketing and sales of Poviztra across India. (Photo: Reuters)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk has partnered with India's Emcure Pharmaceuticals to distribute its weight-loss drug under a new brand Poviztra, the companies said in a joint exchange filing on Monday.
 
The deal will help expand the availability and marketing of this weight-loss medicine, especially in areas where Novo Nordisk’s reach is limited. Under the agreement, Emcure Pharma will be the exclusive distributor handling the marketing and sales of Poviztra across India.
 
Emcure Pharma CEO & MD Satish Mehta said, “We are proud to be the first Indian pharmaceutical company to bring the world’s most widely used and trusted GLP-1-based weight loss molecule to the Indian market. We believe in the potential of semaglutide." 
 
 
Jay Thyagarajan, senior vice-president for the Asia-Pacific region at Novo Nordisk, said that obesity is a serious long-term disease affecting millions in India. "After launching Wegovy, the company aims to reach more people through this partnership, combining Novo Nordisk’s innovation in GLP-1 therapies with Emcure’s strong distribution network to make obesity treatment more accessible across the country," he said.

What is Poviztra and how does it work?

Poviztra (semaglutide injection 2.4 mg) is similar to Wegovy. It is used to help adults manage their weight over the long term. It is suitable for people who have obesity (BMI of 30 or higher), or are overweight (BMI of 27 or higher) and have at least one weight-related health problem, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, or high cholesterol.
 
According to the companies, Poviztra also helps reduce the risk of serious heart problems in adults with existing heart disease who are overweight or obese.
  It is supposed to be taken once a week using a pen device that comes in five dose strengths: 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg, and a regular maintenance dose of 2.4 mg. Wegovy's 2.4 mg dose is priced at ₹26,015 for a month's supply in India, while pricing for Poviztra was not disclosed.

Who are Novo Nordisk’s main rivals in India’s weight-loss market?

Launched in March, rival Eli Lilly's weight-loss drug Mounjaro preceded rival Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, which entered the market in June. By the end of October, Mounjaro had generated total revenue of ₹333 crore, research firm Pharmarack said.
 
Additionally, Mounjaro’s consumption in India by volume was ten times higher than Wegovy’s in October. Last month, Eli Lilly also partnered with Cipla to sell its weight-loss drug under a separate brand in India.

How serious is India’s obesity problem?

India has around 254 million people with overall obesity and another 351 million with belly (abdominal) obesity. Obesity can lead to more than 230 health problems, such as heart disease, fatty liver, joint pain, kidney disease, and Alzheimer’s.
 
In their statement, the companies said, "Many people think obesity happens only because of bad habits or lack of control, but that’s not true. It can be caused by many factors, like genetics, biology, mental health, society, and the environment. Just like diabetes or asthma, obesity is a long-term condition that needs proper and continuous treatment."

Topics : Novo Nordisk weight loss weight loss in women Eli Lilly BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

