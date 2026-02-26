PM to launch nationwide HPV vaccination campaign on Feb 28 from Ajmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign for girls aged 14 years on February 28 from Rajasthan's Ajmer, leading to the formal start of India's battle to eliminate preventable cancers among women.

Single-shot Gardasil 4, a quadrivalent HPV vaccine that provides protection against HPV types 16 and 18 which cause cervical cancer as well as types 6 and 11, will be administered during the campaign.

In an official letter sent to all states on February 25, the Union health ministry said that the launch of HPV vaccination campaign for all girls aged 14 years has been planned tentatively at 11.30 am on February 28.

"The Prime Minister has kindly consented to launch the campaign from Ajmer, Rajasthan," the letter by Aradhana Patnaik, Additional Secretary and Mission Director (NHM) in the Health Ministry, said.

During the launch, all states and Union territories will connect the event virtually through a link in coordination with their local NIC with the presence of chief ministers, administrators and state health ministers along with health officials from their respective state and Union territories headquarters.

The letter stated that cervical cancer is a significant public health concern in the country as well as globally. It is caused by Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and it is the only cancer which can be prevented by a vaccine.

"We are committed to encourage vaccination for girls for the prevention of cervical cancer," it said.

"All the girls aged 14 years across the country will be vaccinated with a single dose of Gardasil 4 vaccine at the Government Health facilities (Ayushman Arogya Mandir-Primary Health Centers, Community Health Centers, sub-district/ district hospitals and government medical colleges and hospitals)," the letter said.

These facilities will have a cold chain point (CCP) and dedicated medical officer for AEFI (adverse event following immunisation) management.

The HPV vaccination is voluntary and obtaining consent from the parent or guardian is mandatory before vaccination of girls, the letter underscored.

The vaccination may be done over the three month duration during which the HPV vaccine will be available every day to ensure maximum eligible girls are vaccinated, it said.

Thereafter, the vaccine will be available at the same health facility on routine immunization days.

The officials concerned of all the states and Union territories have already been trained by the Union health ministry on HPV vaccination, the letter stated.

The required number of vaccine doses that commensurate with the target cohort of the respective states have been already supplied.

After the official launch at Ajmer, the states and Union territories will have their respective HPV vaccination launch the same day.

"To prepare for the state and UT level launch, you are requested to develop a special vaccination session site at the government health facility of the state and UT headquarter or any designated site with cold chain and a dedicated medical officer, supply the required number of HPV vaccine doses so that sufficient stock of vaccine is available for the vaccination of girls aged 14 years during the launch event and do other logistical arrangements," the letter stated.