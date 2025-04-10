Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 07:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / Centre, Delhi govt sign MoU for Rs 2,000 crore health infra mission

Centre, Delhi govt sign MoU for Rs 2,000 crore health infra mission

Distribution of PMJAY cards begins in Delhi; state govt aims to cover 2.35 lakh families in first phase

HEALTHCARE, HOSPITAL

The allocation is set to be used to construct 1,139 urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs), 11 integrated public health laboratories and 9 critical care hospital blocks in the national capital.

Sanket Koul Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to implement the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM ABHIM) in the national capital.
 
“Approximately Rs 2,406 crore will be allocated for improving health infrastructure in Delhi under PM ABHIM,” Delhi chief secretary Dharambir said.
 
The allocation is set to be used to construct 1,139 urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs), 11 integrated public health laboratories and 9 critical care hospital blocks in the national capital.
 
The government also started card distribution under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme, with 20 beneficiaries, including ASHA workers, being given the cards by Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
 
 
An official added that the state government aims to cover around 2.5 lakh families in the first phase of registrations starting on April 10. The move aims to benefit around 3.6 million people from over 6.5 lakh families in Delhi.

Under PMJAY, beneficiaries in Delhi will be eligible for an annual health assurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family. The Delhi government will provide an additional Rs 5 lakh cover to eligible families, taking the annual insurance to Rs 10 lakh.
 
An official with the state health agency told Business Standard that the scheme will include 1,961 treatment packages across 27 specialities in over 30,000 empanelled hospitals in India.
 
“In Delhi, 46 private hospitals, 38 state government hospitals and 11 hospitals run by the Union government have been empanelled under PMJAY till now,” the official added.
 
Gupta had earlier stated that the Delhi government has set aside Rs 2,144 crore for implementation of PMJAY in its state budget.
 
The PMJAY, launched in 2018, aims to provide health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to around 550 million individuals, corresponding to 123.4 million families.
 
Whether households are covered or not depends on the deprivation and occupational criteria of the Socio-Economic Caste Census 2011 (SECC 2011) for rural and urban areas, respectively.
 
With Delhi coming in, 35 states and union territories have currently joined the Centre’s health assurance scheme, with only West Bengal not having come on board the PMJAY.

