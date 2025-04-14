Monday, April 14, 2025 | 02:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Meet 14-yr-old Indian-origin teen whose app detects heart disease in 7 secs

Meet 14-yr-old Indian-origin teen whose app detects heart disease in 7 secs

Dallas-based Siddharth Nandyala's app 'Circadian AI' detects heart ailments in seven seconds, boasting over 96 per cent accuracy across US and Indian patient trials

Siddharth Nandyala

Siddharth Nandyala, a 14-year-old AI prodigy from Anantapur, developed CircadiaV, an AI app that detects heart disease with 96% accuracy in seven seconds. (Photo: Screengrab taken from video posted on X by @ncbn)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

What were you doing when you were 14? Chances are, you were tackling homework or figuring out your favourite activity. Fourteen-year-old Indian-origin student Siddharth Nandyala, who lives in Dallas, was building a life-saving innovation.
 
Siddharth has developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered app called Circadian AI, which can detect heart conditions in just seven seconds. The app analyses heart sound recordings captured via a smartphone, aiming to provide a swift and accessible diagnostic tool.
 
Certified by Oracle and ARM, Siddharth is recognised as the world’s youngest AI-certified professional.
 
Lauding the young techie, who is originally from Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said on X, “This 14-year-old has made detecting heart-related problems easier! I am absolutely delighted to meet Siddharth Nandyala, a young AI enthusiast from Dallas and the world’s youngest AI-certified professional, holding certifications from both Oracle and ARM. Siddharth’s app, Circadian AI, is a medical breakthrough that can detect heart-related issues within seconds.”
 
 
“I am very impressed by Siddharth’s extraordinary talent and dedication to using technology for the benefit of humankind. At such a young age, he is an inspiration to us all. I wholeheartedly encourage him to pursue his passion for healthcare technology and assure him of our full support in all his endeavours,” he added.

Also Read

Narendra Modi, Modi, Ayushman Card

Ayushman Bharat: Key health conditions not covered under ₹5 lakh insurance

PremiumDr Reddy's Laboratories, DRL downsizing, DRL employee cost cuts, Dr Reddy's Laboratories layoffs, pharma layoffs, DRL Revlimid sales, DRL FY24 report, DRL digital therapeutics, DRL nutraceuticals, DRL employee count, DRL Ebitda margin, Nirmal Bang DR

DRL trims workforce costs by 25% amid Revlimid-linked margin strain

TB

38% rise in notified TB cases in children aged 14 or below in 5 years

Glenmark, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark, Sun Pharma, Zydus recall products in US over manufacturing issues

Parkinson's disease new image

Parkinson's to affect 25 million by 2050; early signs, treatments explained

Siddharth’s innovation has undergone testing on over 15,000 patients in the United States and approximately 700 patients in India, including at Guntur Government General Hospital. The application has demonstrated an accuracy rate exceeding 96 per cent in identifying various heart conditions.

How the app works

Siddharth’s app is simple to use: One needs to place it near the heart, record for seven seconds, and it generates a diagnostic report. It can detect irregular rhythms and other cardiac abnormalities.
 
Circadian AI’s website states that its heart sound analysis platform uses advanced AI and machine learning to assess the heart’s acoustic signature and detect potential issues.
 
The company says it has developed noise-cancellation techniques to eliminate ambient sounds, allowing accurate readings even in noisy environments. The results are displayed through an intuitive interface with explanations about what is normal and what may need medical attention. The platform also prioritises user privacy and ensures that sensitive health data remains secure.
 
The AI prodigy was named Innovator of the Year 2023 by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce.

More From This Section

Centre, Delhi sign MoU for Rs 2,000 crore health infrastructure mission

Centre, Delhi sign MoU for Rs 2,000 crore health infrastructure mission

Bryan Johnson

Anti-ageing millionaire Bryan Johnson raises alarm over India's pollution

Muscle building, diabetes, health, fitness

Hit the gym! Building muscles may cut diabetes risk by 44%, genes no bar

HIV Aids

HIV spike stuns Uttarakhand hospital with 477 cases in just 15 months

Vitamin D, sunshine, senset, health, wellbeing, happy woman

India battles a silent epidemic: Why Vitamin D deficiency is a big worry

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Artificial intelligence Health with BS health news artifical intelligence AI Models Health Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedDelhi Weather ForecastLatest News LIVEBank Holiday TodayGarena Free Fire Max CodeLSG vs CSK Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon