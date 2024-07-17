Business Standard
Preventing mosquito bites: Here's how to protect yourself and your family

Mosquito bites are a responsible for causing many life-threatening diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya, and Zika, so it becomes imperative to safeguard yourself and others around you

netically modified male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are pictured at Oxitec factory in Piracicaba, Brazil

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It is a misconception that mosquitoes only thrive in tropical and warm environments. They can also survive in temperate and colder environments during summer and spring. Although mosquitos are everywhere during the warm monsoon season, they can also be spotted during winter in some regions. Mosquito bites have been known to cause itchy bumps on the skin, and even become life-threatening with diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya, and Zika. Hence, prevention of mosquito bites is essential. 

People should use the right insect repellent and other measures to prevent mosquitoes, ticks and other biting insects from landing on them. Check some preventive measures against the biting of mosquitoes to keep yourself and your family safe.
Remove Mosquito Habitats

  • Remove standstill water in rain gutters, old tyres, buckets, toys, plastic covers, or another container where mosquitoes breed. 
  • Empty and change the water bird baths, fountains, wading pools, rain barrels, and potted plant trays at least once a week to kill potential mosquito habitats. 
  • Drain or fill the temporary pools of water with dirt. 
  • Keep the water pools treated and circulating. 

Use Appropriate Pesticides

  • Use proper techniques to control the mosquito larvae in the habitat. 
  • Control adult mosquitoes using insecticides. 

Use Structural Barriers

  • Prevent entrance for mosquitoes by filling the gaps in walls, doors, and windows preventing them from entering. 
  • Ensure that window and door screens are in working condition.
  • Cover baby carriers and beds with mosquito nets properly. 

Avoid Getting Bitten

  • Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and shocks to keep mosquitoes away from exposed skin.
  • Prevent mosquitoes from entering inside your clothes, tuck your shirts into pants, and pants into socks leaving no gaps for mosquitoes to bite.
  • Stay indoors as much as possible, especially when mosquito-borne diseases are in effect.
  • Use EPA-registered mosquito repellents when necessary and follow label directions and precautions closely.
  • Use head nets, long sleeves and long pants if you venture into areas with high mosquito populations, such as marshes.
  • Replace your outdoor lights with yellow 'bug' lights, which tend to attract fewer mosquitoes than ordinary lights. 

Topics : Mosquito Dengue Zika Virus disease

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

