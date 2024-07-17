Preventing mosquito bites: Here's how to protect yourself and your family

It is a misconception that mosquitoes only thrive in tropical and warm environments. They can also survive in temperate and colder environments during summer and spring. Although mosquitos are everywhere during the warm monsoon season, they can also be spotted during winter in some regions. Mosquito bites have been known to cause itchy bumps on the skin, and even become life-threatening with diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya, and Zika. Hence, prevention of mosquito bites is essential.

People should use the right insect repellent and other measures to prevent mosquitoes, ticks and other biting insects from landing on them. Check some preventive measures against the biting of mosquitoes to keep yourself and your family safe.