WCD minister asks states to focus on nutrition, safety of women, children

Annapurna Devi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2024 | 9:29 PM IST

Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi has urged the states and Union Territories to leverage the schemes of the ministry to focus on the nutrition and safety of women and children.
Devi made the appeal on Saturday during a meeting with the ministers of women and child development and social welfare departments from various states as well as the administrators and lieutenant governors of Union Territories.
To ensure their effective implementation, all major programmes of the ministry have been classified under three umbrella schemes -- Mission Poshan 2.0, Mission Vatsalya, and Mission Shakti.
During the meeting, Devi emphasised the importance of collective efforts and strategic planning to enhance the effectiveness of the three schemes.
She said the focus should be on the three verticals and sought regular reports from the states on them.
"Our objective is to ensure that the benefits of our efforts reach the grassroots level. It is essential to work in collaboration with the states, which will not only foster the development of individual states but also contribute to the overall progress of our nation, aligning with the prime minister's vision of a 'Developed India'," she said.

The meeting featured deliberations on current projects, developmental achievements and future strategies aimed at ensuring better progress for women and children across the country, according to an official statement.
The Union minister said the states and the Union Territories should upgrade 'anganwadis' to 'Saksham Anganwadis', set up anganwadi-cum-creches, and working women's hostels 'Sakhi Niwas' in large numbers.
The Union Minister also solicited the participation of the states and Union Territories in the seventh edition of 'Poshan Maah' in September to spread awareness about behavioural practices around nutrition.

First Published: Aug 11 2024 | 9:29 PM IST

