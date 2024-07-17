Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Porsche crash: Panel urges action against JJB members for bail 'lapses'

As part of its probe, the committee appointed by the WCD department had recorded the statement of the two JJB members.

Road accident, car crash

Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The panel probing the conduct of two Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) members in connection with the bail given to the minor accused in the Pune Porsche crash case has recommended disciplinary action against them for "procedural lapses", an official said on Wednesday.
On May 19, two IT professionals were killed in Kalyani Nagar area here after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by the minor in an inebriated condition. The case caused a national uproar after JJB member L N Danwade granted bail to the accused on very lenient terms, including writing a 300-word essay on road safety.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Later, a committee was formed by the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department of the Maharashtra government to probe the conduct of two JJB members in connection with the bail given to the minor accused. In its report, the panel talked about the "procedural lapses", "misconduct" and "non-compliance of norms" of the JJB members.
As part of its probe, the committee appointed by the WCD department had recorded the statement of the two JJB members.
"In its report, the committee recommended action against the two JJB members for the procedural lapses. Based on the report findings, they (JJB members) were issued a show-cause notice which sought their replies. But as their replies were not satisfactory, we wrote to the state government and proposed a disciplinary action against both the members," a WCD official requesting anonymity said.
Earlier this month, the 17-year-old minor accused submitted a 300-word essay on road safety complying with the bail conditions of the JJB.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mihir shah

BMW crash: Mihir Shah tracked down as friend's mobile was on for 15 minutes

Car accident pune, car accident, Porsche car, Porsche, car

Pune Porsche crash case: Bombay HC orders release of juvenile accused

Car accident pune, car accident, Porsche car, Porsche, car

Is it confinement to keep in custody after bail: HC in Pune Porsche case

Car accident pune, car accident, Porsche car, Porsche, car

Pune Porsche crash: Police submits final report to Juvenile Justice Board

Car accident pune, car accident, Porsche car, Porsche, car

Porsche case: Panel probing JJB members over minor's bail finds lapses

Topics : car crash Juvenile Justice Board Ministry of Women and Child Development death claims Pune

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayDevshayani Ekadashi 2024Silver Trading Strategy TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon