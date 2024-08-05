Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Govt reconstitutes NIPCCD's Executive Council, General Body after 5 decades

The reconstitution reduces the size of the General Body from 94 to 22 members and the Executive Council from 21 to 13 members, creating a leaner and more efficient structure

NIPCCD, Health ministry

NIPCCD, an autonomous organization under the WCD Ministry, was initially established in 1966. | Source : https://nipccd.nic.in/

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Women and Child Development said on Monday it has reconstituted the Executive Council and General Body of the National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD) after more than five decades.
The reconstitution was approved during a meeting held here under the chairpersonship of WCD Minister Annpurna Devi.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
NIPCCD, an autonomous organization under the WCD Ministry, was initially established in 1966 under the Societies Registration Act XXI of 1860.
The reconstitution reduces the size of the General Body from 94 to 22 members and the Executive Council from 21 to 13 members, creating a leaner and more efficient structure.
The General Body is responsible for formulating overall policies, while the Executive Council manages the administrative affairs of the institute.
According to an official statement, Devi emphasized the need for NIPCCD to lead in training field functionaries of the ministry, conducting research and documentation on women and child development issues, and extending mental health services.
Additionally, the institute will expand its Advanced Diploma Courses on Child Guidance and Counselling, and support the ministry in key missions including Mission Poshan 2.0, Mission Vatsalya, and Mission Shakti.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Porsche crash: Panel urges action against JJB members for bail 'lapses'

51% of applications under PM Cares scheme for Covid orphans rejected

Meet Annapurna Devi, women and child development minister in Modi cabinet

Annapurna Devi gets women and child development ministry in Modi govt 3.0

Adoptions in India reach pre-pandemic levels at over 4,000 in a year

Topics : Ministry of Women and Child Development Health Ministry Health of Children in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon