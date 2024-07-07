Centre says swine flu now rampaging Kerala pigs won't spread to humans

The government today said that the African Swine Flu (ASF) currently rampaging few farms in Kerala is non-zoonotic and cannot spread to human beings even as authorities have culled as many as 310 pigs in the farm in Thrissur district of the state where the disease was first detected.

It said ASF was first reported in India in May 2020 in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and since then the disease has spread to around 24 states in the country.

The Union Animal Husbandry Department has formulated the National Action Plan for Control of ASF in 2020.

It said as far current outbreak is concerned immediately Rapid Response a have been constituted by the state animal husbandry departments and and culling of pigs within a 1 km radius of the epicenter was carried out on July 5, 2024.

The statement further said that around 36 farms spread across nine panchayats and one municipal corporation in Thrissur district of Kerala; housing around 4010 pigs are currently under surveillance area and strict instructions have been given to officers for monitoring and watch of the animals.

The culling of the pigs was done as per standard protocol and then disposed off through deep burial followed by primary disinfection and sanitation.

On zoonotic diseases, the statement further said that zoonoses are infectious diseases that can transfer between animals and humans, such as rabies, anthrax, influenza (H1N1 and H5N1), Nipah, COVID-19, brucellosis, and tuberculosis. These diseases are caused by various pathogens, including bacteria, viruses, parasites, and fungi.

However, not all animal diseases are zoonotic. Many diseases affect livestock without posing a risk to human health.

These non-zoonotic diseases are species-specific and cannot infect humans.

For example, foot and mouth disease, lumpy skin disease, classical swine fever, and ranikhet disease are zoonotic diseases that don’t spread to humans.

“Understanding which diseases are zoonotic is crucial for effective public health strategies and preventing unnecessary fear and stigmatization of animals,” the official statement said.

India boasts the largest livestock population, with 536 million livestock and 851 million poultry, accounting for approximately 11 per cent and 18 per cent of the global livestock and poultry population, respectively.

Also, India is the largest producer of milk and the second-largest producer of eggs globally, the statement added.