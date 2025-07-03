Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 04:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
WHO's '3 by 35' plan aims 50% tax hike on tobacco, alcohol, sugary drinks

The WHO says its global tax plan could raise $1 trillion and save 50 million lives by 2035 by curbing harmful product consumption and funding health systems

Barkha Mathur
Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

Your daily soda or cigarette may become significantly more expensive—but in a way that could save millions of lives. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday launched the “3 by 35 Initiative”, aiming to increase taxes on tobacco, alcohol, and sugary drinks by at least 50 per cent globally by 2035.
 
Published in WHO’s official news release on July 2, the plan targets a reduction in harmful consumption, generation of $1 trillion in public revenue over the next decade, and prevention of 50 million premature deaths over the next 50 years.
 
What is WHO’s 3 by 35 initiative about?
 
 
The 3 by 35 Initiative is WHO’s latest strategy to reduce the global burden of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) by targeting three high-risk products: tobacco, alcohol, and sugary drinks. The plan calls for a real price hike of at least 50 per cent by 2035 through higher health taxes. These products are among the leading causes of heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and other chronic illnesses that account for more than 75 per cent of global deaths, the WHO said.
 
Why are higher health taxes important?

Health taxes are a proven tool for reducing consumption of harmful products while raising significant government revenue. Between 2012 and 2022, around 140 countries increased tobacco taxes, resulting in over 50 per cent price rises and reduced smoking rates.
 
WHO data suggests similar strategies applied to alcohol and sugary drinks could save lives and raise billions for public services. The WHO projects these taxes could generate an additional $1 trillion in revenue globally within 10 years. A single tax increase to raise prices by 50 per cent could generate as much as $3.7 trillion over five years—equivalent to 0.75 per cent of global GDP.
 
These funds could strengthen national health systems, expand universal health coverage, and reduce reliance on external aid.
 
Which countries have already benefited from health taxes?
 
Countries like Colombia and South Africa have implemented successful health taxes, leading to reduced product consumption and increased public funds. However, some countries still offer tax breaks to industries producing these harmful products, which the WHO warns could undermine health outcomes.
 
As part of the 3 by 35 plan, WHO and its global partners will help countries:
 
• Design tailored health tax policies
 
• Build political support and public consensus
 
• Train officials for efficient tax implementation
 
• Share best practices and regional models
 
Why it matters now
 
Noncommunicable diseases are the leading global killers, and lifestyle choices are central to this crisis. The 3 by 35 initiative shows how policy can help shift entire populations toward healthier living. Importantly, the resulting revenues could finance better hospitals, free vaccinations, and stronger public healthcare—creating a healthier future for all.

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

