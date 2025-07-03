Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / 'Our vaccines are safe': Covishield makers support ICMR-Aiims findings

'Our vaccines are safe': Covishield makers support ICMR-Aiims findings

ICMR-Aiims studies found no link between Covid-19 vaccines and sudden deaths in adults; heart issues, genetics, and lifestyle factors were identified as primary causes, not vaccination

Covid-19 India 2025, Covid-19 surge India, active Covid cases India, coronavirus, masking

Reaffirming vaccine safety, the health ministry said ICMR and NCDC data show only rare adverse effects. (Photo/AdobeStock)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

The Serum Institute of India, the manufacturer of Covishield, has come forward in support of recent studies conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims), which reaffirm the safety of Covid-19 vaccines and their lack of association with sudden cardiac deaths. 
In a post on X, the Serum Institute of India said, “In light of recent concerns, we affirm: Two large-scale studies by ICMR and Aiims, as cited by the Ministry of Health [@MoHFW_INDIA] have found no link between Covid-19 vaccines and sudden deaths. The vaccines are safe and scientifically validated.” 
 
  This statement follows the release of major studies led by ICMR and Aiims which concluded that Covid-19 vaccines do not cause sudden deaths in adults.

‘No link between vaccines and cardiac deaths’

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said multiple agencies investigated the phenomenon of sudden, unexplained deaths across India. The results confirmed no direct causal relationship between these deaths and Covid-19 vaccines. 
“Sudden cardiac deaths can result from a wide range of factors, including genetics, lifestyle, pre-existing conditions, and post-Covid complications,” the ministry said in a statement.       
  One of the key investigations, conducted by ICMR’s National Institute of Epidemiology, surveyed 47 hospitals between May and August 2023. Titled ‘Factors associated with unexplained sudden deaths among adults aged 18-45 years in India’, the study concluded that Covid-19 vaccination does not raise the risk of sudden unexplained death among young adults.
 
An Aiims-ICMR study ‘Establishing the cause in sudden unexplained deaths in young’, suggested that most such fatalities were attributable to heart attacks, genetic predispositions, and poor lifestyle habits.
 

Vaccines critical to public health, says govt

Reaffirming the safety profile of vaccines, MoHFW said that data from ICMR and the National Centre for Disease Control show only rare instances of adverse effects. The ministry warned against misinformation that could fuel vaccine hesitancy. “Statements linking Covid vaccination to sudden deaths are false and misleading,” it said. “Speculative claims without conclusive evidence undermine public confidence in life-saving immunisation.” 
MoHFW said that Covid-19 vaccines were instrumental in saving millions of lives and continue to be vital in protecting against severe illness.

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

