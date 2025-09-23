WHO, EU dismiss Trump's claim that Tylenol in pregnancy causes autism

Can a common painkiller, paracetamol, when taken during pregnancy, really cause autism in children? US President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday (Indian Standard Time) that Tylenol (paracetamol) could be behind rising autism rates. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have now stepped in to say there’s no solid evidence to back his words. In fact, large studies reviewed in recent years show that paracetamol remains safe for use in pregnancy when clinically needed.
What did Donald Trump claim?
Speaking at a press conference, Trump suggested that women should avoid Tylenol “during the entire pregnancy.” The President’s remarks echoed pressure from his administration’s “Make America Healthy Again” movement, which has been seeking answers to the rise in autism diagnoses.
How did the WHO respond?
The WHO flatly rejected the suggestion that paracetamol causes autism.
According to media reports, a WHO spokesperson clarified in a statement that the evidence linking prenatal use and autism is inconsistent and does not support a causal link.
The organisation emphasised that medicines with proven value should not be undermined by political statements.
What is the EU saying about paracetamol in pregnancy?
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) also confirmed there is no new evidence requiring a change in guidance.
Steffen Thirstrup, EMA’s Chief Medical Officer, said in a statement, “Paracetamol remains an important option to treat pain or fever in pregnant women. Our advice is based on a rigorous assessment of the available scientific data, and we have found no evidence that taking paracetamol during pregnancy causes autism in children.”
A 2019 EMA review of studies on children exposed to paracetamol in the womb found results were inconclusive, with no established link to neurodevelopmental disorders.
Current advice: Pregnant women can use paracetamol when clinically necessary, but, like any medicine, at the lowest effective dose for the shortest time.
Is paracetamol use during pregnancy safe?
Yes, according to both WHO and EMA. Decades of data show:
- No increased risk of birth malformations in babies whose mothers used paracetamol
- No confirmed link to autism or ADHD despite some small studies suggesting associations
According to doctors, paracetamol is one of the only safe options for fever and pain relief in pregnancy, especially compared to alternatives like NSAIDs (ibuprofen), which are not recommended. For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.