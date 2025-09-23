Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 09:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / American woman shares 'crazy' hospital experience in India, compares to US

American woman shares 'crazy' hospital experience in India, compares to US

Kristen Fischer, who has been based in India since 2021, took to Instagram to recount how she injured her thumb and how she got it treated for just ₹50

An American woman living in India for the past four years has shared what she described as a “crazy” hospital experience, comparing the cost and accessibility of healthcare in India with the United States (US).

By contrasting her Indian hospital visit with what she would expect in the US, Fischer highlighted the sharp difference in medical costs and accessibility. (Photo: Instagram screengrab)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An American woman living in India for the past four years has shared what she described as a “crazy” hospital experience, comparing the cost and accessibility of healthcare in India with the United States (US).
 

What happened at the hospital?

 
Kristen Fischer, who has been based in India since 2021, took to Instagram to recount how she injured her thumb. “I cut my thumb, it was bleeding a lot, I rode my bicycle to the local hospital, spent 45 minutes there, and didn't end up needing stitches, paid ₹50, and went home,” she wrote.
 

Unusual experience

Fischer said the incident stood out for two main reasons. “That I had a hospital only 5 minutes from my house in my neighbourhood. India has easy access to doctors, clinics, and hospitals. I feel so safe living in India knowing I am just minutes away from emergency help if needed,” she explained.

Also Read

vitamin e deficiency

Vitamin E deficiency is sneaky, here's how it silently harms you

Pregnancy, Pregnant woman

WHO, EU dismiss Trump's claim that Tylenol in pregnancy causes autism

birth dose vaccine, child immunisation

Trump questioned Hep B birth dose. Indian doctors say it's essential

autism spectrum disorder

Autism isn't one story, it's thousands. Here's what you need to know

Pregnancy, Pregnant woman

Trump links Tylenol to autism, but Indian doctors say paracetamol is safe

 
The second factor was the minimal bill. “They only charged me ₹50 for the whole experience. For those who don't know, that is like 60 cents. Healthcare is so much more affordable in India than in the US where most insurance premiums cost $1–2k/month!” she said.
 
By contrasting her Indian hospital visit with what she would expect in the US, Fischer highlighted the sharp difference in medical costs and accessibility.
 
“What do you think? What is your experience of Indian vs US Healthcare?” she asked her followers. 

Social media lines up to agree

Fischer’s account of her hospital visit sparked a wave of responses online, with many users echoing her views on the accessibility of healthcare in India compared with the US.
 
"Agree. There is an abundance of help in India. And not just help, but medical help. It's wonderful, and it never feels like it comes with strings attached," a user responded to her post.
 
Another user, who was born in India and now lives in Australia, wrote: “ I am an Indian by birth and now living in Australia. For me, healthcare in India is 100000 times better in quality, accessibility, rates, and comfort in general.”
 

India’s healthcare reality

Fischer’s experience highlights the accessibility and affordability she has found in India, but the picture is not uniform. Many Indians continue to face challenges in securing even basic medical care.
 
India produces the largest number of medical graduates globally each year, but most are concentrated in urban centres, according to India Today. Data from the Bharat Health Index (BHI) 2023 shows that only a quarter of semi-rural and rural residents have access to modern healthcare in their local areas.
 

More From This Section

microplastics in bones

Plastic is now in your bones, and it's damaging them from the inside

buckwheat flour

200 people fall sick in Delhi after consuming Kuttu atta during Navratri

US President Donald Trump, United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F Kennedy Jr at White House

Trump sparks row with unproven Tylenol-autism link, HepB vaccine scheduling

Alzheimer's blood test, brain health

Rapid health reforms, new treatments required to tackle Alzheimer's: Study

vitamin A rich food

Vitamin A deficiency: What It means for your vision and immune system

Topics : Health with BS Healthcare in India hospitals BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAccenture New Andhra Pradesh CampusMotilal Oswal Stock PicksFlash PMIGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon