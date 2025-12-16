Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 01:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Covid-19 shot in pregnancy lowers severe illness, preterm birth risk: Study

Covid-19 shot in pregnancy lowers severe illness, preterm birth risk: Study

New research shows pregnant people who received a Covid-19 vaccine were far less likely to be hospitalised or deliver prematurely than the unvaccinated

Covid vaccines

COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy helps protect both mother and baby. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As questions around Covid-19 vaccination in pregnancy continue to surface, a major new international study offers clear reassurance. The study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, titled 'The Role of Vaccination in Maternal and Perinatal Outcomes Associated With Covid-19 in Pregnancy,' shows that pregnant individuals who received a Covid-19 vaccine had much better health outcomes than those who did not, offering reassurance to expectant parents and healthcare providers.
 
“Pregnancy is a unique period of vulnerability but also an opportunity for prevention. This study reinforces how vaccination can make a real difference for maternal and newborn health," said Dr Elisabeth McClymont, lead author and assistant professor, obstetrics and gynaecology, the University of British Columbia (UBC).
 

What the study shows

 
The study, conducted through Canada’s CANCOVID-Preg surveillance network, looked at pregnant people with confirmed Covid-19 between the Delta and Omicron waves. Vaccination, whether received before or during pregnancy, was strongly linked with better health outcomes for both mothers and babies.
 
Importantly, the protective effects remained consistent as the virus evolved, highlighting that vaccines continued to reduce the risk of severe disease and premature birth across different phases of the pandemic.

Key findings at a glance

  •  Vaccinated people were around 60 per cent less likely to be hospitalised and 90 per cent less likely to need intensive care than their unvaccinated counterparts
  • It was also linked to fewer premature births (deliveries before 37 weeks), reducing the risk by 20 per cent during the Delta wave and 36 per cent during the Omicron wave
  • Those vaccinated during pregnancy had lower rates of premature birth and stillbirth than those vaccinated before pregnancy
 
Dr Deborah Money, senior author and professor of obstetrics and gynaecology, UBC, emphasised that the findings "provide clear, population-level evidence that Covid-19 vaccination protects pregnant people and their babies from serious complications.”

“Even as the virus evolved, vaccination continued to offer substantial benefits for both mother and child,” she added.

Why this matters

 
Reduced hospital burden
Vaccinated pregnant individuals were significantly less likely to need medical support, such as ICUs. This eases pressure on health systems and improves chances of a safer pregnancy.
 
Protecting newborns
Preterm birth can lead to serious health issues for newborns, including respiratory challenges and longer hospital stays. By lowering the risk of early delivery, vaccination helps improve outcomes for infants, too.
 
Supports global guidance
While some regions have adjusted vaccine guidance, authorities such as the World Health Organisation and public health officials continue to recommend Covid-19 vaccination in pregnancy, and this study offers strong new evidence to support those recommendations.
 
“These latest findings provide critical information for pregnant women and their care providers and strongly support public health guidance that recommends vaccination during pregnancy,” said Dr Money.

What it means for you

  • Covid-19 vaccines are effective and safe during pregnancy
  • Vaccination significantly reduces risk of serious illness and premature birth
  • The benefits extend across major variants of the virus
 
For parents-to-be, this robust research offers powerful reassurance that getting vaccinated against Covid-19 helps protect both you and your baby. “There is never a bad time to be vaccinated — whether you’re currently pregnant or planning a pregnancy,” added Dr McClymont.     
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Health with BS BS Web Reports COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine pregnancy Research study

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

