Home / Health / 6 expert-backed ways to ease winter joint stiffness and stay pain-free

6 expert-backed ways to ease winter joint stiffness and stay pain-free

Winter doesn't have to mean achy joints. From staying warm to choosing the right exercises, experts outline six simple strategies to keep your bones and joints healthy

Cold weather can increase stiffness, but simple daily habits help keep joints comfortable through winter.(Photo: Adobestock)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Winter can be especially tough on your joints. Colder air, limited movement and low vitamin D levels all add up to more pain and stiffness. But with the right guidance, this discomfort doesn’t have to define your season. 
 
Dr Deepak Raina, senior director & unit head – Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement, Max Hospital, Dwarka, outlines six simple ways to keep your joints happy in the cold.
 

1. Layer up and keep warm

 
Cold causes muscles and joint tissues to tighten, reducing flexibility and increasing pain sensitivity. Dress in layers, cover knees and hips, and use heating pads or warm compresses at home to improve blood flow and ease stiffness.
 
 

2. Practice stretching and strengthening exercises

 
Instead of huddling under a blanket, incorporate gentle movement throughout the day. Regular exercise, stretching or short indoor walks help keep joints lubricated and muscles supportive, preventing stiffness over time. You don’t need to step outdoors, even simple indoor routines can be just as effective in keeping your joints active through the winter.
 

3. Maintain a consistent sleep schedule

 
Quality sleep helps reduce joint pain and fatigue. Stick to a regular sleep–wake routine, keep your bedroom warm and comfortable, and use simple relaxation techniques like deep breathing to manage stress that can worsen symptoms.

4. Consume anti-inflammatory and bone-healthy foods

 
Nutrition matters more than ever in winter. Meals rich in calcium, omega-3 fatty acids, leafy greens, nuts and healthy fats support bone strength and reduce joint inflammation. Since sunlight exposure drops, consider vitamin D supplements (after consulting a doctor) to aid calcium absorption and bone health.
 

5. Stay hydrated and maintain a healthy weight

 
Even in cold weather, your body still needs plenty of water. Staying well-hydrated helps keep joint cartilage lubricated, which reduces friction and eases stiffness. Maintaining a healthy weight is equally important as excess kilos place added stress on weight-bearing joints like the knees and hips, increasing the risk of pain and injury. Keeping both hydration and weight in check can make winter movement far more comfortable.
 

6. Use heat therapy and warm baths

 
When joints feel particularly stiff or sore, a warm bath or heat pack can soothe muscles and enhance blood flow, offering quick relief and improving joint comfort. Before heading out or beginning your exercise routine, make sure you apply a warm compress to your joints.
 

Also Read: How to protect your bones and joints this winter: Simple tips that help

 
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

