World Food Day 2023: History, Theme, Importance, Celebration, Quotes

World Food Day is marked every year on October 16 and is a worldwide initiative aimed toward bringing issues to light about food security and hunger. The day serves to remind humanity about the challenges of food shortage and malnutrition faced by millions around the world. The day focuses on the requirement for feasible farming practices, equitable food distribution, and availability of nutritious food for all.

The day urges governments, associations, and people to make a move towards accomplishing the 'Unified Nations Sustainable Development Goal of zero hunger' by 2030. It serves as a stage for conversations, support, and community-driven attempts to address food-related emergencies and promote a world where nobody goes the bed hungry.

What is the theme of World Food Day 2023?

The World Food Day 2023 theme is 'Water is Life, Water is Food. Leave No One Behind.' It highlights the basic role of water in guaranteeing food security and focuses on the need for water resources in our attempts to battle hunger and malnutrition.

Availability of clean and adequate water is critical for farming practices, food production, and eventually, to accomplish worldwide food security objectives.

What is the history behind Food Day?

World Food Day marks the establishment of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in 1945. The association was founded to address the urgent requirement to battle hunger and further promote food security around the world.

After 34 years in November 1979, it was recognised as a world holiday at the 20th FAO conference. Following this, 150 nations continued to celebrate the day after it earned its official recognition by the Unified Nations.

Since 2014, the World Food Day has been utilised to promote the concept of taking care of the world and diminishing poverty in rural nations.

What is the importance of World Food Day?

The essential focus of World Food Day is to highlight the need for the eradication of hunger and malnutrition around the world. It's a chance to focus on the significance of sustainable agribusiness, food production, distribution, and consumption.

Also Read World Tourism Day 2023: Theme, history, importance, celebration, quotes World Chocolate Day 2023: History, significance, wishes and Quotes Krishna Janmashtami 2023: 20 Best Quotes of lord Krishna on Spirituality World Animal Welfare Day 2023: History, theme, importance, quotes, facts World Space Week 2023: History, importance, theme, celebration, quotes World Egg Day 2023: History, theme, importance, celebration, benefits CDSCO gives 6-month extension to medical device manufacturers for imports No bitter finding yet on non-sugar sweeteners, says food regulator FSSAI Experts criticise proposal to tag nicotine therapy as prescription drugs Parkinson's may be detectable 20-30 years before diagnosis: Researchers

Different occasions, exercises, and drives are coordinated on this day to connect with governments, organisations, communities, and people in conversations and activities to handle hunger and guarantee everybody approaches adequate, safe, and nutritious food.

How to celebrate World Food Day?

• In school, you can mark this Day by studying about the significance of food and aiding those in need.

• You can have unique lessons and teach others about various sorts of food, good dieting, and how we can ensure everybody has enough to eat.

• Coordinate a food drive where everybody gets durable food varieties like rice, beans, or canned products to provide for individuals who might not have sufficient food.

• You can also have a great time preparing for an activity or a food-themed competition to find out about various cultures and their food.

Happy Food day: Quotes

• “There are people in the world so hungry that God cannot appear to them except in the form of bread.” – Mahatma Gandhi

• “One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well.” – Virginia Woolf

• “Food safety involves everybody in the food chain.” – Mike Johanns

• “Healthy citizens are the greatest asset any country can have.” – Winston Churchill

• "The goal of a food safety professional should be to create a food safety culture, not a food safety program."- Frank Yiannas.