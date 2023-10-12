close
Sensex (-0.01%)
66466.38 -6.67
Nifty (0.02%)
19814.75 + 3.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
5980.55 + 46.35
Nifty Midcap (0.43%)
40660.15 + 173.90
Nifty Bank (0.18%)
44596.70 + 79.80
Heatmap

Parkinson's may be detectable 20-30 years before diagnosis: Researchers

According to the researchers, the disease, often thought of as an illness of old age, in fact, starts in midlife and can go undetected for decades

Photo: Shutterstock

The findings suggest that F-AV-133 is a more sensitive means of monitoring neurodegeneration than what is now available, the researchers said in their study | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 2:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

It may be possible to detect signs of Parkinson's disease 20-30 years before symptoms appear, according to researchers in Australia.
A biomarker called F-AV-133, used in combination with PET, or positron emission tomography, scans can help diagnose Parkinson's disease and accurately track neurodegeneration, the researchers from the Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health, Melbourne, said.
F-AV-133 is an imaging agent and has shown promise as a PET tracer for detecting and monitoring neurodegeneration in Parkinson's disease, a progressive neurological disorder characterised by tremor and impaired muscular coordination.
According to the researchers, the disease, often thought of as an illness of old age, in fact, starts in midlife and can go undetected for decades.
"Parkinson's disease is very hard to diagnose until symptoms are obvious, by which time up to 85 per cent of the brain's neurons that control motor coordination have been destroyed. At that point, many treatments are likely to be ineffective," said Kevin Barnham, professor at The Florey and lead researcher of the study published in the journal Neurology.
In their study, 26 patients already diagnosed to have Parkinson's disease and a control group of 12 people were scanned, along with 11 other people having Rapid Eye Movement sleep behaviour disorder (RBD), a strong indicator of the disease. All of them undertook two PET scans two years apart.
The researchers found that the PET scans showed a significant loss in the nerve cells or neurons in three key regions of the brain in individuals with the disease, even as no significant changes in their clinical symptoms were seen according to currently available diagnostic assessments.
The findings suggest that F-AV-133 is a more sensitive means of monitoring neurodegeneration than what is now available, the researchers said in their study.
Using mathematical modelling, they found that when clinical symptoms of the disease begin to show and are sufficient for diagnosis, approximately 33 years' worth of slow neuronal loss has already taken place.

Also Read

One-shot chikungunya vaccine found safe, effective in first phase 3 trial

Obesity in children is rising, it comes with major health consequences

38% of Indians have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, says AIIMS study

My father needs medical attention: Mukul Roy's son on talks of BJP return

Dry cleaning chemical may raise risk for Parkinson's by 70%: Report

Excess vaccine-making capacity may get utilised in 3-5 years: Merck Life

World Mental Health Day 2023: Date, Theme, Importance, Facts, Celebration

Mental health: Women opt for teleconsultations, while men prefer in-person

How lack of support and biases create a glass ceiling in health care

Annual deaths due to strokes could be as high as 10 million by 2050: Report

However, only about 10.5 years' worth of this neuronal loss happens before the disease can be detected on a PET scan, they said.
Thus, they say that this diagnostic technique could help detect Parkinson's disease more than 20 years sooner than clinical diagnosis.
RBD is a significant warning sign for early Parkinson's disease and people having RBD are known to often shout or thrash around, sometimes violently, in their sleep while acting out vivid and unpleasant dreams.
About half of people with Parkinson's have RBD and roughly 90 per cent of people with RBD are likely to develop a parkinsonian condition.
If one has RBD, it is suggested that they consult with a sleep specialist or a neurologist.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Parkinson disease health Diagnostic

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveAdani Electricity Subsidised Power TariffCancelled & Diverted Train ListGold-Silver PriceIndia vs Pakistan Ticket PricesSpecial Trains for Ind vs Pak MatchAUS vs SA Playing 11

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside HyderabadMadhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak matchPower utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership dealIMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon