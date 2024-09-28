Business Standard
Most employees feel companies can do more to address mental health: Report

The report is based on a survey carriied out between August 5 and September 2, 2024, among 1,783 employees working across different sectors

Mumbai
Sep 28 2024

Even as the corporate sector in India is taking steps to address mental health issues at workplaces, a majority of employees believe companies could do more to improve their overall well-being, a survey report said on Saturday.

Over 79 per cent of those participated in the survey opined their organisations could do more to address mental health issues and well-being, according to the report by HR services and workforce solutions provider Genius Consultants.

"We must recognise that employee well-being is not just a trend, but a crucial aspect of organizational success. The data reveals that a significant number of employees are grappling with anxiety and feeling overwhelmed in their work environments. Companies need to take proactive steps to foster a supportive atmosphere that prioritises mental health and work-life balance," Genius Consultants Chairman and Managing Director R P Yadav said.

 

The report is based on a survey carriied out between August 5 and September 2, 2024, among 1,783 employees working across sectors.

It further showed that over 45 per cent of employees experience anxiety and anxiousness every Sunday evening when they prepare to return to work on Monday, while 13 per cent carry mixed feelings about the same.

Moreover, 78 per cent respondents reported a harsh workplace characterised by peer pressure and behavioural expectations from management and colleagues, it said.

Only 17 per cent disagreed with this assessment, highlighting the need for a more supportive culture within organisations, the report said.

Meanwhile, 66 per cent of employees feel overburdened by their current work structures, believing that their work-life balance is being severely disrupted, said the report.

This alarming percentage suggests that a substantial portion of the workforce is struggling to manage their professional and personal lives effectively, it added.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sep 28 2024

