Home / Companies / News / EY employee's death prompts Big Four to relook work culture norms

EY employee's death prompts Big Four to relook work culture norms

The recent death of EY employee Anna Sebastian Perayil, which led to a widespread discussion about work-life balance, prompts major firms to reform their work cultures amid allegations of exploitation

EY employee Anna Sebastian Perayil's death sent shockwaves across India, triggering widespread debate about work-life balance in the private sector. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

The death of 26-year-old EY employee, Anna Sebastian Perayil, who lost her life to work pressure in July, has prompted Big Four firms to roll out several employee-friendly measures. Anna’s death sent shockwaves across India, triggering widespread debate about work-life balance in the private sector, with several former employees coming out in the open about their harrowing experiences at many popular companies.

Amid intensified backlash against exploitation in the private corporate sector, companies have been pushing at renewed focus on mental health and work-life balance, The Economic Times reported.

Junior staff in Big Four consulting firms Deloitte, Ernst & Young (EY), PwC, and KPMG said they were experiencing unprecedented levels of consideration from their superiors. The measures include raising concerns about anxiety-inducing issues, and actively seeking employee feedback over work-pressure concerns.
 

Deloitte steps up

According to a report by The Economic Times, Deloitte has constituted a panel comprising Tarun Bajaj, Manoj Kohli, and Subodh Jaiswal to review its people processes. Its CEO Romal Shetty said the firm has to be kind-hearted, high-performing, and innovative. He noted that the objective was to get results by “putting people first and certainly not at the cost of your health.”

It has implemented certain measures such as: ‘Back Benchers’ - an initiative where the employees take breaks to support the talent team on people-centric policies. Additionally, confidential counselling helpline, flexible working options, additional well-being leave beyond annual leave, are some other measures in place.

PwC uses AI for human resource

Earlier this year, PwC launched an AI listener tool aimed at gauging employee sentiment, especially around issues like appraisal feedback. It is also urging the employees to meet with counsellors, deployed in each city. Some firms have implemented mandatory health check-ups for staff in some cities. Junior employees noted that ‘deadline pressure’ has reduced and seniors are even offering them a helping hand for projects.

BSR & Co, a KPMG affiliate firm, has advised employees against excessive after-hours communication and meetings, emphasising on reasonable boundaries.

The Union labour ministry has asked EY India's management to appear before it and explain its position regarding the death of its 26-year-old employee, Anna Sebastian Perayil, a senior labour ministry official said.

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

