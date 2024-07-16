Business Standard
No water, no food: Kerala man trapped in medical college lift for 2 days

A 59 year old patient became trapped in a lift in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College for more than 40 hours. Three staff members have been suspended as investigation continues

Reprsentative image of elevator shaft (Photo: Wiki)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Raveendran Nair, a 59-year-old patient, was trapped inside a lift at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH) for over 1.5 days before being rescued. Nair, who had visited the hospital for treatment at the orthopaedic department on Saturday morning, got stuck in the lift and remained unnoticed until Monday morning.

Nair, a daily-wage employee at the MLA Hostel and local secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), took the lift to the first floor of the hospital.
Unfortunately, the lift malfunctioned and left him stranded between floors. Despite his repeated attempts to sound the alarm and call emergency numbers listed in the lift, no one responded.

He recounted that his mobile phone had slipped and broken during the lift’s sudden jolt, preventing him from calling for help. This left Nair stuck in the lift for two nights without food, water, or light.

Lift operator finds patient on Monday morning

The situation came to light only on Monday morning around 6 am, when a lift operator, arriving for duty, noticed the lift stuck between the first and second floors. The operator saw Nair lying unconscious inside and immediately raised the alarm. Nair, who had suffered a panic attack and fallen unconscious, was promptly admitted to the casualty wing of the hospital. Doctors have confirmed that his condition is stable.

Speaking to the media, Nair said, "After some time, I understood that it was the second Saturday and a Sunday the next day, and then I waited for help... Later, after some time, I lost track of time inside the lift. This morning, an operator came, and I pressed the alarm. We both forcefully opened the door from both sides, and I jumped out of it," Nair said.

Family files missing person report

Nair's family had become worried when he did not return home on Saturday night, initially assuming he might have been working a night shift. As he remained unreachable on Sunday, they filed a missing person complaint with the Medical College police on Sunday evening.

Nair's son, Hari Shankar, said his father was shaken up from the incident.

"My father says he kept on ringing the alarm inside the lift, but no one came to the rescue," Hari Shankar said.

Two lift operators and a duty sergeant suspended

State Health Minister Veena George has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident. A team comprising the Department of Medical Education, the joint director, principal, and superintendent of the hospital has been tasked with the probe. Preliminary findings led to the suspension of two lift operators and a duty sergeant who were on duty at the outpatient (OP) block on Saturday when Nair got trapped.

The medical college has maintained that the lift went unnoticed as it was one that was not regularly used.

Investigation into incident to follow

The Minister visited Nair on Tuesday and assured him and his family that strict actions would be taken against those found responsible. The incident has sparked widespread public outcry, highlighting the need for stringent safety measures in public facilities.

George emphasised the need for a detailed investigation and confirmed that further actions would follow based on the findings. She also noted that there were no signboards indicating the lift was out of service, a crucial lapse in safety protocol.

Kerala Assembly Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan called the incident shocking and called for the state health minister's resignation.

"Despite being (in) a busy OP department, the patient was trapped in the lift for two nights and a day. Doesn't the government and the health minister have any responsibility for this incident?" Satheesan said.

This incident highlights the importance of regular maintenance and emergency preparedness in hospitals to prevent such occurrences in the future.

(With agency inputs)

