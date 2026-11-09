Australia tightens training visa rules: Applicants must apply from overseas

Australia is tightening its Training visa (subclass 407) rules, requiring applicants to be outside the country both when they submit their visa application and when the visa is granted, from November 12, 2026. The change could affect foreign nationals currently in Australia who are planning to move to the Training visa pathway, particularly those whose existing visas are approaching expiry, said immigration law firm Fragomen in a note.

Under the revised rules, prospective applicants will need to leave Australia before lodging their subclass 407 visa applications and remain overseas until a decision is made, unless they qualify for an exemption. The Australian government may identify certain groups for exemptions at a later stage, but these categories have not yet been specified.

"The Training visa changes may significantly affect how employers plan and manage Training visa arrangements for individuals already in Australia. From 12 November 2026, affected applicants will need to depart Australia before their Subclass 407 visa application can be lodged and must remain offshore until the visa is granted.

For India-based visa applicants, the expanded biometric regime introduces an additional post-lodgement step that should be factored into the visa process," said KPMG in a note.

The change marks a further tightening of the visa pathway. Until now, applicants could lodge their Training visa applications while in Australia after approval of the associated nomination. The new requirement means that being eligible for nomination will no longer be sufficient to allow applicants to submit their visa applications from within the country.

KPMG recommends that employers:

- Identify upcoming subclass 407 cases that could be affected.

- Review travel arrangements, training schedules and project timelines.

- Plan visa arrangements earlier, particularly for people already in Australia on another temporary visa.

The latest measure follows another significant change introduced on March 11, 2026. Under those provisions, a subclass 407 visa application can be validly lodged only after both the employer's Temporary Activities Sponsorship and the associated subclass 407 nomination have been approved. Previously, applicants could submit their visa applications while the sponsorship and/or nomination applications were still being assessed.

These changes could create additional challenges for applicants facing visa expiry deadlines. Processing times for the relevant sponsorship and nomination stages have been reported at around 12 to 13 months. Individuals whose current visas are nearing expiry may therefore find it difficult to remain in Australia while waiting for the required approvals and subsequently lodge a valid Training visa application.

Affected applicants may need to depart Australia and complete the application process offshore or explore alternative visa pathways, depending on their individual circumstances.

The Australian government said the changes support its objective of bringing net overseas migration down to targeted levels and preventing inappropriate use of the Training visa programme to extend stays in the country.

The subclass 407 visa is designed for foreign nationals undertaking workplace-based occupational training or professional development in Australia. The latest changes make the timing and location of the application process particularly important for those considering this route.

Prospective applicants should review their current visa conditions, expiry dates and the status of their employer's sponsorship and nomination approvals before making travel or immigration decisions. They should also seek professional immigration advice on whether an exemption or an alternative visa pathway may be available.

KPMG insights:

Employers and mobility teams might wish to consider the following actions: