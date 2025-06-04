Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 02:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Canada crackdown: Now, you won't get a second chance to extend your visa

Canada crackdown: Now, you won't get a second chance to extend your visa

Canada's new rules end maintained status if your first visa bid is refused. A second application won't keep you in the country, says IRCC

Canada, Mark Carney

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada May 28, 2025. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Canada’s immigration department on May 28 issued new instructions that could affect thousands of temporary residents relying on “maintained status” while awaiting visa decisions.
 
Now, if a resident submits a second application while already on maintained status and their first application is refused, they will no longer be allowed to stay in Canada during the processing of the second application. Instead, the second application will be refused outright and returned, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).
 
What is maintained status?
 
Maintained status—previously known as implied status—allows temporary residents to stay in Canada under the same conditions as their expired permit while their extension application is under review. For example, a student could continue studying or a worker could keep working, provided the extension application was submitted before the original permit expired.
 
 
What’s changing and why it matters

Also Read

Canada, Mark Carney

Canada sees 5,500 foreign student asylum claims in 2025, up 22% from 2024

Canada, Mark Carney

Canada visas 2025: India leads with 45.8% of 834,010 study, work permits

Canada, Mark Carney

Canada visa denied? Indians now have 75 days to seek court review

Canada, Canada visa, canada immigration

Canada visa update: Indians get work permit in 16 weeks, PR in 5 months

Mark Carney, Canada

Study permits, work visas under scrutiny in Canada's new immigration plan

 
Under the earlier rules, even if a person’s first extension application was refused, they could still remain in Canada if a second application was submitted before the expiry of their original permit. Their stay was considered authorised, although they could not work or study during this time.
 
Now, that is no longer the case. If the first application is refused, the second one will not preserve their legal status, regardless of whether it was submitted before or after the original permit expired.
 
“For people who’ve filed multiple applications while trying to extend their stay, a refusal of the first now shuts the door,” IRCC said in a statement.
 
Key changes
 
1. If the first application is approved, the outcome remains unaffected—the applicant receives the new status.
2. If the first application is refused, and the second was submitted after the permit expired, the applicant is considered out of status. The second application will be refused and returned.
3. If the second application was submitted before the expiry of the original permit, and the first application is refused, the applicant may still maintain status during the processing of the second application—but only under certain conditions. However, this does not guarantee legal stay or authorisation to work or study.
 
Those who fall out of status may still apply for restoration, if eligible.
 
No more work or study permit applications at border
 
In the same update, IRCC also removed the option for applicants to apply for work or study permits at the port of entry. This follows a broader clampdown on “flagpoling”, a process used by applicants to re-enter Canada quickly to validate their new permit by briefly exiting and re-entering the country.
 
“Flagpoling has been a way for people to quickly change their status, such as renewing a work or study permit, without fully going through the proper channels. This is inefficient and causes unnecessary congestion at border points,” said then immigration minister Marc Miller in December 2024.
 
The flagpoling ban is part of a wider effort by Canada’s immigration department to strengthen border procedures and reduce fraud. Last year, Miller also announced the removal of Express Entry points for job offers supported by a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) and granted officials the power to cancel or amend documents in the public interest, especially in cases involving fraud.
 
Spike in asylum claims from students
 
At the same time, Canada is dealing with a sharp increase in asylum claims from international students. IRCC data released on May 13 show that 5,500 asylum claims were filed by international students in the first three months of 2025—a 22 per cent rise over the same period last year.
 
In 2024, international students filed 20,245 asylum claims, nearly double the number in 2023 and six times more than in 2019. While the raw numbers are high, IRCC said, “The proportion of permit holders claiming asylum remains small compared to total permits issued.”
 
Top countries of origin for student asylum claims
 
According to Canada-based Global News, most asylum claims from students in 2024 came from:
 
India
Nigeria
Guinea
Ghana
Democratic Republic of Congo

More From This Section

Indian-origin man, Gaurav Kundi

Indian-origin man on life support after Australian cop 'kneels on neck'

Donald Trump

Trump's $5 million 'Gold Card' may succeed in India, but faces legal test

Donald Trump,Trump

No FB, Insta, X account? You may be denied US visa under Trump regime

foreign education

30% drop in student placements amid global visa crackdown? IDP rings alarm

london

UK plans 10-year settlement wait for immigrants: What it means for them

Topics : Canada Immigration Canada BS Web Reports immigration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon