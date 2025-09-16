Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Immigration / Canada Express Entry: 228 foreigners invited for PR, cut-off falls to 746

Canada Express Entry: 228 foreigners invited for PR, cut-off falls to 746

Under Canada Express Entry, the Provincial Nominee Program allows provinces and territories to select immigrants who meet their economic and labour needs

Canada

View of Chateau Frontenac castle and St. Lawrence river in background in Québec, Canada. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Canada on Monday sent invitations to select foreigners to apply for permanent residency under the latest Express Entry draw for the Provincial Nominee Program.
 
On September 15, 2025, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) released details of its latest Express Entry draw. This Provincial Nominee Program (PNP)-specific round issued 228 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) to candidates with a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 746 or above.
 
If your ranking in the Express Entry pool places you at 228 or better, this draw could open the door to Canadian permanent residency.
 
What were the Express Entry draw details released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC)?
 
 
The September 15, 2025 draw followed the tie-breaking protocol from March 31, 2025. The breakdown is as follows:

Program: Provincial Nominee Program
Date and time: September 15, 2025
CRS score of lowest-ranked candidate invited: 746
Number of invitations issued: 228
Rank needed: 228 or above
Tie-breaking rule: March 31, 2025
 
Candidates who tied at the 746 CRS threshold were prioritised based on the earliest submission of their Express Entry profiles.
 
Unlike larger draws under the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) that often extend thousands of invitations, this PNP-focused draw was more targeted, restricted only to applicants with active provincial nominations.
 
Why is a PNP nomination important?
 
A provincial nomination boosts an applicant’s CRS score by 600 points, making it one of the fastest ways to secure an invitation. This pathway is particularly helpful for candidates whose base CRS score might not be competitive on its own.
 
The CRS cut-off for PNP candidates has also shifted. Compared to the September 2 draw, the minimum score dropped by 26 points, giving more candidates an opportunity.
 
What happened to job offer points in Canada Express Entry?
 
On March 25, 2025, Canada revised how job offers are assessed in the CRS system. Points for job offers were removed for most occupations in the Express Entry pool.
 
The change means:
 
• Senior management positions in Major Group 00 of the National Occupation Classification (NOC) can still receive 200 points
• Other skilled occupations can receive 50 points
• For all other candidates, job offers no longer add CRS points
 
Those who previously held qualifying job offers lost their associated points after March 25, 2025, and new candidates can no longer claim them unless their role falls under the specified NOC groups.
 
How does Canada Express Entry work?
 
Canada’s Express Entry system is managed by IRCC and covers four main programmes:
 
Federal Skilled Worker Program
Canadian Experience Class
Federal Skilled Trades Program
Provincial Nominee Program
 
Foreign nationals who qualify can create an Express Entry profile and enter the pool. From there, draws are conducted to invite candidates for permanent residency.
 
How does the Provincial Nominee Program operate?
 
The Provincial Nominee Program allows provinces and territories to select immigrants who meet their economic and labour needs. Each region has its own streams, targeting categories such as:
 
Skilled workers in in-demand occupations
Students graduating in the province
Entrepreneurs or business owners
Workers with prior experience or family connections in the region
 
Candidates who receive a provincial nomination can then apply for permanent residency through IRCC, backed by the additional 600 CRS points.

Topics : Canada Canada Immigration immigration BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

