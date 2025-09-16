Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 10:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Visa scam in Delhi: How four Nigerians forged visas and duped Indians

Delhi Visa Fraud: Delhi police arrest four Nigerians in Burari for forging visas and duping Indians through online scams, as new immigration law comes into force

Delhi Visa Scam, Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Four African nationals have been arrested in Burari, Delhi, for allegedly forging visas for overstaying foreigners and duping Indians through online fraud using fake social-media profiles, police said in a press release on Monday.
 
The accused lured victims by creating fake online profiles of Europeans and fabricating stories of goods being stuck at customs. They then convinced their victims to transfer money into compromised bank accounts, police added.
 

How did the racket operate in Delhi?

 
According to police, the suspects told interrogators that fake visas had been arranged by an associate, identified as Nwachukwu Benjamin, operating from Burari. A raid on a house in Chandra Vihar, Burari, led to the arrest of four men:
 
 
Nwachukwu Benjamin, 33
Emmanuel Ifeanyichukwu, 34

Paul Olisameka, 37
Precious Osasere, 38
 
All four are Nigerian nationals who were residing illegally after their visas expired.
 
Police recovered a laptop, a colour printer, three pen drives, seven mobile phones, two bank passbooks, five ATM cards, six forged passports and visas, and Rs 17,000 in cash.
 
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Ankit Chauhan, said Benjamin had entered India illegally in 2017 and had been creating fake visas for African nationals overstaying their permitted period.
 
He allegedly scanned passports and forged visa pages, charging between Rs 2,000 and 3,000 for each fake document. Alongside this, he was running an online fraud racket to deceive Indians.
 

What illegal activities were supported?

 
Police said the racket also facilitated drug traffickers and overstaying foreigners in continuing their activities in India. The stolen amounts were withdrawn through ATMs or laundered through multiple accounts to conceal the trail.
 
“The arrests were made during the follow-up investigation of a case registered on 10 September, in which two African nationals were arrested with 355 grams of cocaine in Chhattarpur, south Delhi. During verification, their visas were found to be forged,” said Chauhan.
 
The arrests, police added, are part of a wider crackdown on narcotics and related crimes in south Delhi. 
 

What does the new law say?

 
Earlier this month, the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 came into effect. Passed by parliament during the Budget session, the Act regulates matters related to foreigners and immigration and prescribes heavy punishment for carrying a forged passport or visa.
 

According to the Act:

 
• Anyone using a forged passport or visa for entering, staying in, or leaving India faces up to seven years in jail and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh.
• The minimum punishment is two years in jail and a fine of at least Rs 1 lakh.
• Any foreigner entering India without a valid passport or visa can face up to five years in jail, or a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh, or both.
• Hotels, universities, hospitals and other institutions are required to report details of foreigners to enable tracking of overstays.

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

