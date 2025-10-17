Friday, October 17, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Canada Express Entry: 2,500 healthcare workers invited for work and PR

Canada Express Entry: 2,500 healthcare workers invited for work and PR

Canada invited 2,500 healthcare and social services professionals with CRS 472 or above in the latest Express Entry draw held on October 15, 2025

Canada, Ottawa, Ontario

2025 canada express entry for healthcare workers: Canada Day. Sparks street with walking people in red clothes in downtown. Canadian flags on buildings. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Canada has once again turned to the healthcare sector to meet its growing labour needs. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on October 15, 2025, issued 2,500 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) for permanent residency through a category-based Express Entry draw targeting healthcare and social services professionals.
 
Candidates with a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 472 or higher were invited under Version 2 of the Healthcare and Social Services Occupations list.
 
What this draw means
 
This was the fourth healthcare and social services draw of 2025 and continues Canada’s focus on addressing persistent labour shortages in hospitals, clinics, and community care.
 
 
“Healthcare workers remain at the core of Canada’s immigration priorities this year,” said IRCC.

Also Read

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand.

Datanomics: India, Canada look to reset frosty economic relationspremium

Canada, jobd in canada

No one can guarantee a Canadian visa, warns IRCC: Key facts for applicants

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar meets Canada's FM Anita Anand, vows to boost bilateral ties

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Canadian police arrest 8 Indian-origin men over cases of mail theft

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Anita Anand

Canada's foreign minister Anita Anand's India visit: What's on agenda?

 
Key details of the October 15 draw
 
Invitations issued: 2,500
CRS cutoff score: 472
Category: Healthcare and Social Services Occupations (Version 2)
Minimum rank required: Top 2,500 candidates by CRS score
 
How the CRS pool looks
 
As of October 13, 2025, 248,342 candidates were in the Express Entry pool. Around 70,641 had CRS scores between 451 and 500, and 25,411 were in the 501–600 range. Only 345 candidates scored above 600, showing how competitive the selection remains.
 
Who is eligible under this category
 
The healthcare and social services stream covers 37 occupations, including doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, social workers, and pharmacists.
 
For instance:
 
General practitioners and family physicians (NOC 31102)
Registered nurses and psychiatric nurses (NOC 31301)
Dentists (NOC 31110)
Physiotherapists (NOC 31202)
 
Why more draws are expected
 
IRCC has increasingly relied on healthcare-focused draws in 2025 to plug workforce gaps in critical sectors.
 
“Given the pressure on healthcare systems across provinces, it’s realistic to expect more frequent healthcare draws in the coming months,” said Toronto-based immigration consultant Aman Gill told Business Standard.
 
Internal policy documents suggest that healthcare draws will continue at least through November 2025, although the number of ITAs and CRS thresholds may vary. 
 
What candidates should do next
 
Applicants are encouraged to remain proactive as competition stays high.
 
Monitor IRCC announcements closely.
Improve CRS scores by retaking language tests or adding educational qualifications.
Submit profiles early to benefit from tie-breaker rules.
Confirm that their occupation remains listed in the updated Version 2 category.

More From This Section

UAE golden visa

UAE Golden Visa holders to now get 24/7 help abroad in emergencies

US Citizenship and Immigration Services

US introduces $1,000 immigration parole fee: Who must pay from October 2025

US visa, H4, H1B

Trump govt sued by US labour unions for tracking immigrants' social media

Donald Trump, Trump, Charlie Kirk

Decoded: Why has Trump admin been sued for AI surveillance of visa holders

H-1B Visa

'Unlawful': US Chamber of Commerce sues Trump admin over $100k H-1B visa fee

Topics : Canada Canada Immigration BS Web Reports immigration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon