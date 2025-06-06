Friday, June 06, 2025 | 03:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Canada Express Entry: 500 healthcare, social service workers get PR invite

Canada Express Entry: 500 healthcare, social service workers get PR invite

Canada invites 500 healthcare and social services workers with CRS 504 in latest Express Entry draw; over 35,000 invited so far in 2025 across various categories

Canada, jobd in canada

Canada Express Entry is an online application system used by the Canadian government to manage immigration applications for skilled workers who want to become permanent residents. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Canada invited 500 candidates from healthcare and social services on Wednesday to apply for permanent residency through the Express Entry system, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said.
 
To be eligible for this round, candidates needed a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 504 and must have created their Express Entry profile by March 31, 2025.
 
This was the second targeted Express Entry draw of the year for healthcare and social services occupations. It followed the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) draw held on June 2 and a Canadian Experience Class (CEC) draw on May 13.
 
What is Canada's Express Entry?
 
 
Express Entry is an online application system used by the Canadian government to manage immigration applications for skilled workers who want to become permanent residents. It's a fast-track system that aims to expedite the processing of applications for specific federal economic programs, including the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Federal Skilled Trades Program, and the Canadian Experience Class.

Also Read

Canada, Mark Carney

Canada's new visa rule puts Indian students, workers at legal risk: Decoded

Canada, Mark Carney

Canada crackdown: Now, you won't get a second chance to extend your visa

Canada, Mark Carney

Canada sees 5,500 foreign student asylum claims in 2025, up 22% from 2024

Canada, Mark Carney

Canada visas 2025: India leads with 45.8% of 834,010 study, work permits

Canada, Mark Carney

Canada visa denied? Indians now have 75 days to seek court review

 
Recent Express Entry draws
 
June 4: 500 invitations issued in a healthcare and social services draw with a minimum CRS score of 504
June 2: 277 invitations issued under the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) with a CRS score cut-off of 726
May 13: 500 invitations issued to Canadian Experience Class (CEC) candidates with a CRS cut-off of 547
May 12: 511 invitations issued under the PNP with a CRS score of 706
May 2: 500 invitations issued in a healthcare and social services draw with a CRS cut-off of 510
May 1: 1,000 invitations issued in an education-targeted draw with a minimum CRS score of 479
 
So far this year, IRCC has issued 35,217 invitations to apply (ITAs) through the Express Entry system. Most draws have focused on provincial nominees, followed by CEC candidates, those with strong French-language skills, and applicants in priority categories.
 
Draw types by frequency in 2025
 
Provincial Nominee Program (PNP): 9 draws
Canadian Experience Class (CEC): 4 draws
French-language proficiency: 3 draws
Healthcare and social services: 2 draws
Education: 1 draw
 
How long does Express Entry take?
 
An Express Entry profile stays active for up to one year. If no invitation is received during that time, a new profile must be submitted. Each profile submission receives a timestamp, which determines eligibility in draws based on tie-breaking rules.
 
Once an ITA is received, applicants have 60 days to submit a complete application for permanent residence. IRCC aims to process such applications within six months from the date of receipt.
 
New Express Entry changes in 2025
 
Education occupations have been added as a new priority category
The transport category (which included truck drivers and airline pilots) has been removed
The healthcare and social services categories have expanded, now including roles like pharmacists and social workers
 
IRCC has said it will now hold more frequent draws for the following categories:
 
French-language proficiency
Healthcare and social service occupations
Trades occupations
Education occupations

More From This Section

Donald Trump, US President

Speed immigration records checks, find visa overstayers: US to USCIS, ICE

Donald Trump,Trump, Angela F Ochoa

Pay $1,000 to get a faster US visa interview? Details of Trump's plans

US visa, H4, H1B

Get your 10-year US tourist visa in just 6 months: This hack works

US Visa

US visa officer surprises Hyderabad student with tough technical questions

Donald Trump, Trump

Could social media silence cost you a US student visa? Experts weigh in

Topics : Canada Immigration BS Web Reports immigration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon