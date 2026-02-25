Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 04:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NPS Vatsalya allows data sharing, full equity option: Impact explained

NPS Vatsalya allows data sharing, full equity option: Impact explained

By combining full equity exposure with data-driven engagement, the regulator aims to transform NPS Vatsalya into a high-growth, customised investment vehicle

Start paying for NPS advice

Amit Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 4:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
The pension regulator will allow NPS Vatsalya funds to access structured subscriber data and design customised strategies, including up to 100 per cent equity exposure, as it seeks to create a more engagement-driven pension model.
 

Data sharing: What changes for investors?

 
Subscriber information about the parent-managed pension scheme for minors such as geography, gender and contribution behaviour will be shared with pension funds, subject to safeguards, according to a circular issued by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).
 
“This will give pension funds better visibility of who their subscribers are and how they are engaging with the NPS scheme. With these insights, funds can tailor communication more effectively and respond proactively to emerging trends,” said Vishwajeet Goel, head of Pensionbazaar.com.
 
 
For instance, if parents in a Tier-II city are contributing irregularly, funds can send reminders or targeted financial literacy content. “Ultimately, this improves long-term corpus outcomes for child investors,” Goel added.
 
Thomas Stephen, director and head, preferred, at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, called the regulator’s decision “a major shift pushing NPS from a purely operational model to a more customised engagement-driven model”. Over a 50- or 60-year horizon, detecting inactivity and nudging resumed contributions can materially improve compounding, he said.

Privacy guardrails and risks

 
The circular mandates purpose limitation, regulatory audit trails, system-level access controls, and compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 and the IT Act, 2000.
 
“The data can be used only for scheme-related communication, servicing, and performance assessment and any misuse would invite regulatory action,” Goel said.
 
Stephen said that while the regulator has established guardrails, investors should not ignore the possibility of breaches or excessive targeting.
 

100 per cent equity option: High risk, higher potential?

 
Pension funds may now allocate up to 100 per cent in equity.
 
“For a young child with 15–20 years before retirement eligibility, a higher equity allocation can ride out market ups and downs and enhance long-term compounding,” Goel said, though he flagged short-term volatility.
 
Stephen said such allocation suits an investor with a 50-60 year horizon and high risk appetite. “Even a 1–2 per cent annual return differential compounds massively over decades,” he noted.
 

How parents should choose

Parents should assess investment horizon, risk tolerance, strategy transparency, rebalancing mechanisms and track record.
 
“Higher equity exposure can enhance long-term compounding, but it is important to stick to a chosen strategy that the parent can remain disciplined with across market cycles,” Stephen said.

