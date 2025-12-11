Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 08:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
From doctors to therapists: Top AI-safe jobs and foreign degrees for 2026

From doctors to therapists: Top AI-safe jobs and foreign degrees for 2026

An IDP Education analysis of 250,000 global courses shows that healthcare, nursing, medicine and social work remain the most future-proof international degrees for students

education

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Worried about spending lakhs on a foreign degree or working hard in a foreign land only to be replaced by artificial intelligence? A recent report by IDP Education suggests that international students planning to study abroad in 2026 may need to rethink their degree choices.
 
The analysis, drawn from IDP’s database of over 250,000 courses and AI-risk modelling from WillRobotsTakeMyJob.com, found that the safest, best-paid and most stable degrees abroad were overwhelmingly linked to healthcare, nursing, specialised medicine, social work and therapy-based professions.
 
The report arrives at a time when students and families are re-evaluating the return on investment for foreign degrees, especially as automation accelerates across the US, UK, Australia and Canada.
 
 
Top AI-safe jobs and their usual salaries
 
Urologists – $296,160

Neurologists – $267,660
Rehabilitation physicians – $260,820
Psychiatrists – $247,530
General internal medicine physicians – $225,530
Physicians (all other) – $229,300
Nurse practitioners – $126,260
Physician assistants – $130,750
Physical therapists – $97,720
Occupational therapists – $92,800
 
Top study-abroad degrees that remain safe from AI
 
According to the report, these degrees offer the strongest long-term security:
 
Nursing
Specialised Medicine (Neurology, Urology, Rehabilitation)
Midwifery
Emergency Medical Services
Mental-health counselling
Social Work
Occupational Therapy
Physical Therapy
Surgery and General Medicine
Counselling and community-health services
 
These programmes combine low automation risk with strong job growth and competitive wages internationally.
 
Why healthcare and medicine dominate the safest global career list
 
The report shows that healthcare and medicine consistently top the list of AI-safe jobs because the work involves human decision-making, physical interaction and patient management. Nursing, midwifery, emergency care, rehabilitation medicine and mental-health counselling all require on-ground intervention that AI cannot deliver at scale.
 
Roles such as nurse practitioners, physician assistants, rehabilitation physicians and urologists also attract some of the highest median wages globally while showing the lowest automation vulnerability. Many of these occupations report 0% replacement risk, making them among the safest long-term bets for students.
 
Postgraduate degrees offer stronger job security and higher salaries
 
Another clear trend is the advantage held by postgraduate programmes, especially in advanced nursing and specialised medicine. Degrees leading to roles such as neurologists, psychiatrists, rehabilitation physicians and nurse practitioners deliver some of the highest median salaries globally, often exceeding $200,000 in the United States, along with strong projected growth through 2031.
 
While these qualifications require longer training and higher tuition, the report notes they produce unmatched long-term job safety and earning power, especially as ageing populations drive demand for healthcare services.
 
Undergraduate-only degrees still offer AI-safe and high-pay outcomes
 
For students unwilling to pursue lengthy postgraduate routes, the report identifies several AI-safe careers requiring only an undergraduate degree. These include physician assistants, nurse midwives, dentists, occupational therapists and physical therapists.
 
Physician assistants, for example, report a median salary of $130,750 in the United States with significant job growth expected over the decade.
 
Which degrees offer the strongest international opportunities?
 
Across countries, the safest study-abroad degrees fall into five broad streams:
 
Nursing
Specialised Medicine
Social Work and counselling
Physical and Occupational Therapy
Emergency and Rehabilitation Medicine
 
IDP’s tuition comparison showed wide differences across destinations. A full undergraduate Nursing degree costs $118,744 in Australia and $132,009 in the United States, placing them at the higher end of the market.
 
In comparison, students pay significantly less in the United Kingdom, where the same qualification averages $75,218, or in Canada, where it is the most affordable at $53,316.
 
Which careers face the highest automation threat?
 
While the report focuses on safe occupations, it also flags degrees at significant risk of AI disruption. These include bookkeeping, payroll and brokerage clerks, administrative assistants and financial clerks — fields that score above 93% automation risk due to their repetitive, predictable and data-driven nature.
 
Students considering these roles may need to rethink long-term plans or build hybrid skills that combine human judgement with technological literacy.
 
What does the salary look like for AI-safe careers?
 
Even within AI-proof fields, the earnings picture varies widely. Specialist physicians, internal medicine doctors, psychiatrists and nurse practitioners are among the highest-paid roles, with median wages ranging from $97,000 to $296,000.
 
Therapy roles, such as physical and occupational therapists, also offer competitive salaries with steady global demand, especially as healthcare systems in developed countries expand rehabilitation and chronic-care services.
 
Which AI-safe careers grow more slowly but remain reliable?
 
Some careers show slower growth yet remain protected from automation. These include school counsellors, education administrators, arts teachers, medical scientists and prosthetists. Despite modest expansion, these roles stay in demand because they require specialised training and human-to-human engagement.

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

