Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / US plans to mandate social media checks for visa-free travellers

US plans to mandate social media checks for visa-free travellers

US Customs and Border Protection "is adding social media as a mandatory data element" as part of the screening process for travellers entering the US under the Visa Waiver Programme

travellers, US visa

The plan is the latest in a series of measures from the Trump administration aimed at restricting entry.

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Jon Herskovitz
 
The US is proposing that foreign visitors provide their social media history over the last five years to enter the country, including those from Australia, Germany, Japan and the UK who can now enter without a visa.
 
US Customs and Border Protection “is adding social media as a mandatory data element” as part of the screening process for travellers entering the US under the Visa Waiver Programme, according to a Department of Homeland Security notice posted on Wednesday. The proposal was given a 60-day notice with requests for comments. 
 
It would apply to travellers from about 40 countries who can stay in the US for up to 90 days without a visa and are screened before travel under an electronic system known as ESTA. 
 
 
The plan is the latest in a series of measures from the Trump administration aimed at restricting entry. This has included a planned travel ban for around 30 countries announced this month following the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington. 

Also Read

US visa, US immigration, green card

US revokes 85,000 visas since Jan as Trump admin tightens immigration rules

US immigrants, Migrants US

ICE arrests of Afghans surge after National Guard attack, say lawyers

US flag, USA

US DOJ expands legal action against states refusing to share voter data

baltic states, trucks, transport, road, traffic

Review finds 44% of US truck driving schools non-compliant with govt rules

Nikhil Kamath, Elon Musk

'US benefited from talented Indians': Elon Musk on Nikhil Kamath's podcast

 
Federal authorities have identified the suspect as an Afghan national who worked with US forces and the CIA in Afghanistan before arriving in the US in 2021. President Donald Trump and his allies have seized on the case, blaming the Biden administration for allowing him into the country and pushing for tighter limits on migrants.
 
Trump in a post on social media following the shooting said that he would move to “permanently” pause migration from “all Third World Countries.”
 
The US will also launch a “comprehensive re-review” of approvals granted to people from those nations who entered on or after the start of President Joe Biden’s term in 2021, US Citizenship and Immigration Services said in a policy memo.
 
The State Department said in December it would expand social media review requirements for H-1B visas for high-skilled workers, urging applicants and dependents “to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media profiles to ‘public.’” In June, it ordered a review of student visa applicants’ social media presence.
 
The US has been on track for a sharp decline in foreign visitors and spending by tourists this year. Data from May indicated the country is set to lose $12.5 billion in travel revenue in 2025, with visitor spending estimated to fall under $169 billion by year’s end.
 
The country is also set for its first drop in foreign tourists in about five years, with some 67.9 million visits forecast for this year, down from 72.4 million in 2024, the US Travel Association said.
 
The US was the only one of 184 global economies analyzed by the World Travel & Tourism Council and Oxford Economics in the study from May projected to lose tourism dollars this year.
 
The decline was attributed to lingering Covid-era travel requirements, a strong dollar, and a shift in people’s views of the US due to the Trump administration’s “America First” rhetoric and policy, it said.
 

More From This Section

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

Visa curbs could cost UK up to £10.8bn over five years, shows govt data

US visa social media directive, US visa rules Indian students, Indian students US visa screening, F1 visa decline India, Indian non-immigrant visa trends, US visa approvals India FY25, Indian students US study 2025, F1 J1 M1 visa types India, US visa

US doubles student visa cancellations in 2025: What revocation really means

H1B visa

H-1B visa checks push interviews to March 2026: What Indians must know

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK may face 11 billion pounds hit from new legal immigration curbs

Beijing, China

China to reopen visa applications for Indians on Dec 22 with new website

Topics : Trump’s immigration agenda Trump immigration US government immigrants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Listing LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayXiaomi 17 LaunchIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon