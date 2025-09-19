Friday, September 19, 2025 | 05:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Germany waives visa fees for Indian students: How Gratis visa works

Germany waives visa fees for Indian students: How Gratis visa works

Indian students can now travel to Germany for short-term academic programmes without paying visa fees, under a new agreement between the two countries

Germany

The Germany University Living European Student Landscape Report, 2024, noted that Germany hosts 3.43 million students, including 39,600 from India and 422,188 from other countries. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Now, Indian students planning short-term academic visits to Germany can do so without paying visa fees, thanks to a new agreement between India and Germany.
 
Earlier this month, during talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, both countries reviewed their strategic partnership, covering education, innovation, trade, green development, and people-to-people ties. The outcome was an agreement on gratis visas for short-term school and college visits, intended to support student exchanges and education ties.
 
The cost of a German student visa for an adult applicant from India is usually €75, which works out to about ₹7,500.
 
 
What is a German gratis visa
 
A gratis visa is a travel document issued free of charge. It is traditionally extended to categories such as children under ten, certain SAARC nationals, diplomatic visitors, and United Nations Laissez-Passer holders.

Also Read

Hansgrohe Raindance & Axor

Hansgrohe to expand India capacity, aims 10% global sales share by 2030

Germany

Germany wants to offer more jobs, study visas to Indians amid US, UK curbs

Johann Wadephul, jaishankar, eam, mea, german foreign minister,

'India, Germany already in Trade Premier League,' says German FM Wadephul

Johann Wadephul, jaishankar, eam, mea, german foreign minister,

India, Germany highlight 'strategic autonomy' amid global challenges

MK Stalin, Stalin

Tamil Nadu signs investment deals worth Rs 3,819 cr at German conclave

 
Germany student visa trends for Indians
 
Germany has steadily emerged as a popular destination for Indian students. According to the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), nearly 49,500 Indian students enrolled in German institutions during the 2023–24 winter semester, a rise of 15.1 per cent compared with the previous year. In the last five years, this number has more than doubled. Around 80 per cent pursue master’s programmes, with the majority concentrated in STEM fields.
 
The Germany University Living European Student Landscape Report, 2024, noted that Germany hosts 3.43 million students, including 39,600 from India and 422,188 from other countries.
 
Benefits of gratis visa for Indian students
 
Indian students planning short-term academic visits can now apply for gratis visas, cutting out the usual fee burden. This will benefit those joining exchange programmes, cultural visits, or research collaborations. The waiver is expected to encourage more schools and universities to send students abroad, strengthening educational and cultural ties between India and Germany.
 
Cost of studying in Germany for Indian students
 
Germany’s reputation rests on its world-class universities, research opportunities, and tuition-free or low-cost education. Institutions such as TU Munich and Heidelberg University continue to attract large cohorts of international students.
 
But living expenses are rising. From September 1, 2024, the annual financial proof required for a student visa increased to €11,904 from €11,208, according to the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This is the amount international students must demonstrate they can access for living costs while studying.
 
Germany visa rules and application updates
 
Germany has also modernised its visa application process. Since February 17, 2025, all student visa applications are submitted digitally through the Consular Services Portal (digital-di.de). This replaced paper-based submission methods.
 
At the same time, updated financial requirements reflect the higher cost of living in German cities. Together with the new gratis visa arrangement for short-term academic visits, the changes represent both opportunities and challenges for Indian students considering Germany as their study destination.
 

More From This Section

Georgia

Georgia visa woes: Indians report racial profiling, detentions at borders

H-1B Visa

H-1B visa changes: US bill seeks $150,000 wage floor, end of OPT & lottery

US visa, H4, H1B

US revokes visas of Indian corporate leaders over drug links: Embassy

UK immigrants

UK illegal immigration: First Indian deported to France under new scheme

Mohammed Nizamuddin, Indian techie

Indian techie shot by US police; family seeks MEA's help to bring back body

Topics : Germany India Germany BS Web Reports immigration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon