Home / Companies / News / Hansgrohe to expand India capacity, aims 10% global sales share by 2030

Hansgrohe to expand India capacity, aims 10% global sales share by 2030

This comes around the time when demand for luxury houses is growing in India, giving a larger push to the bathroom fittings market

Hansgrohe Raindance & Axor

Hansgrohe is also considering sourcing components locally and plans to raise its distributor network from 300 to 400 by 2026

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

German sanitary fittings manufacturer Hansgrohe plans to scale up its annual India production four times from the present 50,000 to 200,000 pieces by 2028, a top company executive told Reuters.
 
Thomas Stopper, Hansgrohe’s Asia vice president for sales, said the expansion is intended to meet growing demand in India, which the firm expects will account for 10 per cent of global sales by 2030, twice its current share.
 
“There is huge urbanisation – more people moving to cities, higher disposable income, and people want better bathrooms. So that’s clearly a driver for us,” Stopper said.
 
The firm is also considering sourcing components locally and plans to raise its distributor network from 300 to 400 by 2026, the company said. 
 

The move coincides with weaker demand in China, biggest market for bathroom fittings, where construction activity and domestic consumption have slowed, chief sales officer Christophe Gourlan said, as quoted by Reuters.
 
This also comes around the time when demand for luxury houses is growing in India, giving a larger push to bathroom fittings market. Sales of luxury houses – those priced ₹4 crore and above – shot up by 85 per cent on year to over 7,000 units in top seven cities during the first half of 2025, with Delhi NCR leading the charge and contributing around 57 per cent of total sales, according to a report by CBRE and the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham).
 
Moreover, according to Mordor Intelligence, India’s bathroom fittings market is projected to grow by about 7.7 per cent to $16.7 billion over the next five years, making it a key focus for bathroom fitting firms such as American giant Kohler and Japan’s Toto. Hansgrohe’s India unit reported revenue of $38.7 million in 2023, marking a growth of over 25 per cent annually since 2020, reported Reuters.

Topics : sanitaryware Germany Toilets

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

