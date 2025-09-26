India hopeful White House relents on H1B visa fee hike, restrictions

On the issue of H1B visas, India on Friday said it would remain engaged with the Donald Trump administration and industry stakeholders, stressing that skilled talent mobility and exchanges have benefited both countries. New Delhi expressed hope that the White House’s increase in H1B visa fees was still an evolving situation and that Washington would relent on some of the restrictions introduced.
“We have seen the notice by the US Department of Homeland Security regarding the proposed rulemaking. I understand that stakeholders, including the industry, have one month to provide their comments,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
The MEA and India’s Embassy in Washington have been in active touch with the US administration on the issue of H1B visas and the restrictions issued last week. Clarifications and frequently asked questions (FAQs) were issued by the US side subsequent to the new measures, Jaiswal said, suggesting that New Delhi’s engagement with the Trump administration and industry had shown results.
“This is still an evolving situation and we remain engaged at various levels,” Jaiswal said. He added: “Skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness, and wealth creation in the US and India.”
Indians account for two-thirds of H1B visa beneficiaries annually, and the Trump administration’s move to impose a $100,000 fee on new applications for skilled workers could hurt India’s $280-billion tech services industry and put thousands of jobs at risk.
To a question about External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York on September 22, Jaiswal said the “focus of the discussion was on trade and tariffs”. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer also joined the meeting, he said, adding that other aspects of India-US ties were also discussed.
Jaiswal criticised Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte for his “factually incorrect”, “entirely baseless”, “speculative”, and “careless” remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had phoned Russian President Vladimir Putin to seek Moscow’s strategy on Ukraine in light of Washington’s tariffs on India.
He said at no point had the Prime Minister spoken with President Putin in the manner suggested. “No such phone conversation has taken place,” he said. “We expect the leadership of an important institution like Nato to exercise greater responsibility and accuracy in public statements,” he said, adding that “speculative or careless” remarks that misrepresent Modi’s engagements or suggest conversations that never occurred were “unacceptable”.
Rutte told CNN on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York that US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on India were having a “big impact” on Russia and that Modi was on the phone with Putin. “And Narendra Modi is asking him to explain his strategy on Ukraine because India is being hit with tariffs,” he claimed.
On India’s import of Russian oil, Jaiswal said the country’s energy imports were aimed at ensuring predictable and affordable costs for consumers. “India will continue taking all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security,” he said.
The MEA also shared that since January, 2,417 Indians had been deported from the US. India stands against illegal migration and seeks to promote pathways for legal mobility, the spokesperson said.