Home / Immigration / US visa rejection: 'Tour India first,' officer tells Indian applicant

US visa rejection: 'Tour India first,' officer tells Indian applicant

Visa refusals for Indians heading to the US are sparking debate online, with stories ranging from an officer advising an applicant to "explore India first" to families denied despite strong finances

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Visa refusals are becoming a familiar story for many Indians, especially when it comes to the United States. Yet each rejection seems to come with its own twist, sparking debate every time an applicant shares their experience online. The latest to go viral was a video on Instagram where a man recounted how his friend was denied a US visa because, according to the embassy officer, he had not explored enough of India before applying to travel abroad.
 
In the video, travel vlogger Jay was seen chatting with a man who proudly said he had travelled across 29 Indian states. Jay encouraged him to see other countries too, prompting the man to narrate the story of his friend’s visa interview.
 
 
According to him, when his friend told the officer he wanted to visit New York, the officer asked which Indian cities he had seen. The applicant, who is from Delhi, admitted he had never travelled beyond his home city. The officer then advised him to “first explore India” before seeking a US visa, eventually rejecting the application.
 
The clip quickly spread on Instagram, with users divided in their reactions. Some supported the officer’s reasoning. One user wrote, “There are so many beautiful places in India, travel to Uttarakhand, Himachal, the mountains, Kerala, Leh Ladakh, Udaipur, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, and many more.” Others questioned whether such a ground for refusal was valid.
 
Online accounts of rejected visas have been surfacing frequently. Last month, a Reddit user wrote that his entire family’s B2 tourist visa was denied despite stable finances. He claimed they owned a house, earned ₹15 lakh a year, and had family savings of about ₹70-80 lakh. His parents, who applied with him, were also refused.

In another case, a 36-year-old applicant shared on Reddit that both he and his elderly parents were denied tourist visas at the US Embassy in New Delhi. The family had reported savings of over ₹50 lakh and owned property. Their plans included a two-week holiday across New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco during Christmas, with hotels booked and an itinerary ready.
 
He wrote that the interview began with a Hindi translator, but midway, the officer questioned why his mother was speaking English despite his earlier statement that she could not. The conversation ended shortly after, and all three were handed refusal slips under Section 214(b) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, a clause commonly used in tourist visa denials.
 
What is a US B2 visa?
 
The B2 visa is a non-immigrant visa for tourism purposes. According to the US Bureau of Consular Affairs, it covers:
 
Holidays or vacation travel
Visiting friends or relatives
Attending social events hosted by organisations
Receiving medical treatment
Participation in musical or sports events, if not paid
Enrolment in short recreational courses
 
Applicants must demonstrate strong ties to their home country, including financial stability, property, employment, or family responsibilities.

Topics : US visa immigration BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

