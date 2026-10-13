India-Switzerland mobility pact explained: Visas, work and study rules

Switzerland could become more accessible for Indians looking to study, travel or gain international work experience, following two agreements signed by the two countries signed on October 5. One provides for multiple-entry visas valid for up to five years and renewable student permits, while the other creates a separate pathway for young professionals to gain temporary work experience.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the agreements were signed during Swiss President Guy Parmelin’s state visit to India. The two arrangements serve different purposes, and neither gives Indian citizens an automatic right to live or work in Switzerland. Understanding which route applies to their plans will be important for applicants.

What does the India-Switzerland migration pact offer?

The Migration and Mobility Partnership (MMP) establishes a broader framework for cooperation on legal migration, mobility and measures to address irregular migration, human trafficking and the exploitation of migrants.

According to the official outcomes of the India-Switzerland bilateral discussions, the agreement includes provisions for multiple-entry visas valid for up to five years, with stays of up to six months on each visit, subject to applicable conditions.

This could benefit eligible Indians who need to travel to Switzerland repeatedly for permitted purposes. However, a visa’s validity does not mean that its holder can remain in the country continuously for the entire period. The permitted duration of each stay and the purpose of travel will continue to matter.

The agreement also provides for renewable student permits valid for one year. This could be relevant to Indian students pursuing higher education in Switzerland, although it does not remove the need to meet admission, financial and immigration requirements.

Students should check the rules applicable to their course and intended duration of stay before making financial commitments.

How does the Young Professionals Scheme work?

The separate Agreement on the Exchange of Young Professionals focuses on temporary employment and professional development. It aims to help eligible young people gain work experience in the other country while developing their professional and language skills.

According to the agreement's announced terms, the initial annual exchange capacity is 300 participants from each country, with the possibility of increasing the number to 500.

For eligible Indians, the scheme could provide an opportunity to gain temporary work experience in Switzerland in their professions. Unlike the broader migration partnership, it is designed around professional exchange rather than general travel or degree-level education.

The agreement also provides for verification timelines of 30 to 90 days for nationality or residency status in specified circumstances. These timelines should not be interpreted as a guarantee that the entire visa or work authorisation process will be completed within that period.

The scheme's practical value will depend on the eligibility requirements, permitted employment categories, application procedures and other operational rules established by the authorities.

India-Switzerland migration pact vs young professionals scheme

The two agreements serve different purposes.

Purpose: The MMP covers broader migration and mobility issues, including provisions relating to visas and student permits. The Young Professionals Scheme focuses on temporary employment and professional development.

Duration: The MMP provides for multiple-entry visas valid for up to five years, with stays of up to six months per visit, subject to conditions. The Young Professionals Scheme concerns temporary professional placements.

Student mobility: The MMP includes provisions for renewable one-year student permits. The Young Professionals Scheme is not primarily intended for students seeking degree courses.

Annual limit: The Young Professionals Scheme has an initial capacity of 300 participants from each country annually, potentially rising to 500. The MMP is a broader framework rather than an equivalent annual professional exchange quota.

The appropriate route will depend on the applicant's objective. Students planning to pursue a degree should examine the relevant study visa and residence permit requirements, while young professionals seeking temporary employment should look for the specific application process under the exchange scheme.

What should Indian applicants check before applying?

The agreements create opportunities for greater mobility, but applicants should not assume that all the announced provisions are immediately available in every case.

Before applying, they should check the following:

Eligibility: Confirm the age, qualifications, nationality and other criteria applicable to the intended route.

Purpose of travel: Establish whether the proposed visit, course or employment falls within the relevant category.

Documentation: Check requirements relating to admission, employment, financial resources, insurance and residence permits, wherever applicable.

Implementation guidelines: Follow announcements from India's Ministry of External Affairs and the relevant Swiss authorities for application procedures, commencement dates and detailed conditions.

Switzerland also maintains specific rules for employing nationals of countries outside the European Union and the European Free Trade Association. Under its general work permit framework, access is subject to eligibility conditions, with particular emphasis on qualified professionals, specialists and managers. Applicants should establish how the new bilateral arrangement applies to their circumstances rather than assume that it overrides existing requirements.

For Indians considering Switzerland, the distinction is between facilitating mobility and securing permission to stay or work. The MMP offers a broader framework for travel and student mobility, while the Young Professionals Scheme provides a more targeted opportunity for temporary professional experience. The benefits available to individual applicants will depend on the implementation rules and their eligibility.